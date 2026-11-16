Pope Leo XIV Prays with Peru’s Indigenous Believers in Former Inca Capital

Pope Leo XIV visited Cusco, Peru, on Sunday — the capital of the ancient Incan Empire — to meet with local Catholic faithful and address the largely indigenous crowds in the interior of the country.

Vatican news outlets highlighted the historical significance of the pope walking in the streets of one of the most significant pre-Columbian capitals in the Western Hemisphere, which later became one of the most active hubs of Christian missionary activity on the continent following the Spanish conquest. The high-altitude Andean capital stop followed his arrival in Lima, the nation’s capital, on Wednesday. His addresses to major crowds there were followed by a visit to northern Chiclayo, the diocese in which he served as bishop for years before being promoted to work in Rome and, ultimately, become the archbishop there. After his stop in Cusco, Pope Leo visited the deep Amazonian region of Pucallpa, where the Catholic leader listened to tribal representatives share their concerns, grievances, and hopes for their people.

As in his prior stops in Peru, Pope Leo landed in Cusco to a greeting by representatives of local communities sporting their indigenous ceremonial clothing. His first stop was the ancient archaeological site of Saqsaywamán, according to Vatican News, where he met local faith leaders. He then prayed the Angelus, a Catholic prayer, with a crowd in the center of Cusco city.

In his remarks during the Angelus in the Grand Plaza of Cusco, Pope Leo addressed those struggling with significant illness and incapacity, describing health challenges as having the potential to deepen spiritual connections with God. He also warned governments and cultures against devaluing those who suffer from physical conditions, calling the idea that the sick or disabled are less valuable a “great lie.”

“I think of you brothers and sisters who suffer from disease; to the eyes of the world conditioned by the culture of discarding, of material utility, illness is seen as a disgrace that diminishes the value of a person. What a great lie!” he proclaimed. “In the light of the Gospel, illness lived with faith and united to the mystery of the Passion of Christ is a path to grow in love and share it. You are at the beating heart of the Church. Its suffering, offered for the salvation of souls… becomes spiritual strength.”

Following his visit to Cusco, Pope Leo traveled deep into the Amazon Rainforest to Pucallpa, where he listened to testimonies from indigenous leaders. Addressing those convened, the pope expressed concerns about environmental damage in the Amazon in Peru and government dismissal of the struggles of these communities, particularly regarding education and health care.

“We are deeply concerned for the vulnerability of so many women, girls and adolescents, and by the suffering of those who experience violence and sexual abuse. Such abuse leaves deep wounds, often compounded by complicity and impunity,” Pope Leo said, honoring indigenous leaders who have been killed for advocating for community rights and those threatened by organized drug trafficking syndicates.

“Christ never abandons us. Christ is with you. The Church is with you, and you are her members. We are the Body of Christ,” he emphasized. “The Church admires the resilience and capacity for new beginnings of the Amazonian peoples. You are witnesses of our Lord Jesus Christ, who, rather than coming down from the cross, gives His life for His people.”

Indigenous leaders speaking to local media expressed gratitude to the pope for taking the time to listen to their stories.

“We hope that this visit will not just be a visit but that the peoples, authorities, and all of us gain consciousness,” one leader told local media. “We are a multicultural people in this country, in Peru, and we don’t value that so much.”

Millions of people have assembled to greet Pope Leo in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru during his current apostolic visit, which is expected to conclude with his return to Rome on Tuesday. In Uruguay, one of the smallest and most secular countries in South America, tens of thousands convened in Montevideo to greet him and locals organized a traditional asado, or barbecue, for the earthly head of the Catholic Church. In Buenos Aires, Argentina, an estimated 2.5 million people attended his Mass there, the first papal service held in the country in nearly 40 years as Pope Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, never returned to his homeland after being elected pope. Lima’s audience, however, totaled upwards of 3 million.

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