Duffy Warns FAA Relies on 1980s Tech: ‘I Have No Money for a New Network’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy discussed the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) need to upgrade its technology following the nationwide ground stop.

Duffy said, “This is an old network that we’re moving from copper to fiber. That’s important. But we’re still using a 1980s architecture for telecom. I need a brand-new telecom system. I have AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen all standing by. We have the architecture already. I just need the money from Congress to build a brand-new network beyond the one that we’re using right now. It’s going to offer way more resiliency. So I am making the replacement of copper to fiber, but I also need money to scrap this network. I need a brand-new network. Every institution, every company has new architecture for telecom except for the FAA. We’re using 1980s architecture and equipment.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “Let’s talk about the money issue, because you’ve got a lot of pushback on Capitol Hill from folks who say you’ve been given money. You guys have been running the show under President Trump for two years with a Republican House and Senate, and these repairs haven’t gotten done.”

Duffy said, “The Congress did give me $12.5 billion, but they were very specific on how we spend it. So I’ve got money for radar. I’ve got money for radios.”

He added, “So this money is all accounted for. It’ll all be deployed by the end of 2028. But I have no money for a new network. I don’t have any new money to build new software to separate planes in the airspace. So it’s interesting when they say, I have all this money. Yes. But they said specifically how I had to use that money. I need additional money to do the additional work to keep the airspace safe.”

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