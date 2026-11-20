Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) warned Democrats would use their oversight role for “retribution and paybacks” in the coming Congress.

“The White House Counsel sent a letter to Congressman Garcia basically said that the incoming Democrats may be using the Oversight Committee to harass individuals with meritless claims,” host Laura Ingraham said. “I mean, he didn’t say in so many words to pound sand, but it was kind of close to that. So, given your own, you know, you aggressively used subpoenas during the Biden administration. What is your takeaway about how the Democrats are operating here? Is turnabout fair play?”

Comer replied, “Well, the Democrats don’t even have power yet, and they’re doing this now to generate tweets, to be able to get on TV, to be able to go on and, you know, try to get their liberal base even more fired up than they already are. They won’t even have subpoena power until January. But when they do, the president’s reminding them the last time they were in power and the last time they had subpoena power, they weaponized the government. They weaponized their committees. They weaponize. They abuse their power, and they used it to harass and intimidate.”

“And you know the Democrats claimed, Laura, that they were going to fix affordability, and they had this magic plan to go in and make life better for every American,” he added. “But once they win the election and they come back to Washington, they’ve been there two weeks now. They’ve not talked about affordability one time. All they talk about is retribution and paybacks, and that’s what we see time after time, especially when Garcia and Jamie Raskin are interviewed.”

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