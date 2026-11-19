Speaking virtually from China at the DealBook Summit, Musk rejected the MAGA label and predicted Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa would govern moderately.

Musk said SpaceX and Tesla have growing areas of overlap and that shareholders would ultimately decide whether the companies could execute better together than apart.

He defended Starlink restrictions on offensive Ukrainian drone strikes, backed reinstating ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Elon Musk declared “I’m not MAGA” before adding that he felt “pretty foolish” about spending nearly $500 million backing Republican candidates in the 2026 midterms. The tech tycoon added that he believes Democrat Gina Hinojosa will be a good governor of Texas.

Variety reports that appearing virtually at the New York Times‘ 2026 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk reflected on the losses in an interview with the Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said, before adding, “or maybe it would have been much worse without that.”

Musk connected to the summit by videoconference from China, where he is traveling as part of President Donald Trump’s American delegation. Among his biggest bets was $200 million spent trying to defeat Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX), who ran against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). Talarico won anyway.

Musk also addressed the election of Gina Hinojosa, Texas’s newly elected Democratic governor, predicting her tenure would be moderate. “Is going to be quite moderate. I don’t think she’s sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with [Hinojosa] as governor,” he said.

Pressed on his political identity, Musk rejected the MAGA label outright. “I’m not MAGA,” he said, adding, “I’m not sure what MAGA means.” He went further, describing both political parties as flawed and criticizing the tribalism of American politics. “If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties… but politics is very tribal. A lot of people cannot see any good in the other party, and they cannot see any bad in their own party because they’re more or less invested in their party like it’s their hometown sports team, and it’s just their team, and they won’t accept that there’s anything that the other team can do that’s good or anything that their team can do that’s bad,” he said.

Musk may be attempting to U-turn on his supposed conservative values, but the Democrats aren’t buying it. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tweeted, “You are still gettinga subpoena.”

Musk, who is founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, also discussed the prospect of merging the two companies, an idea he first raised last month. “There’s more and more areas of interaction or overlap with SpaceX and Tesla that that didn’t exist before,” he said. He acknowledged his thinking had shifted. “So if you’d asked me five years ago, do I ever think there’s any purpose in SpaceX and Tesla getting together? I would have said ‘no.'” Any decision, he said, would ultimately rest with shareholders. “Really, it’s just a question of do SpaceX and Tesla execute better together and create more value than if they’re apart… and that would be up to the shareholders to decide.”

Asked about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week following revelations of several affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy and an Nvidia employee, Musk suggested Huang should be reinstated. He compared Huang’s ouster to “kicking Michael Jordan off your team,” while conceding Huang “certainly made some mistakes.”

Musk also addressed controversy over Starlink’s recent restrictions on satellite internet access for the Ukrainian military amid the war with Russia. “From the beginning, I’ve said that Starlink is a civilian system. It is not meant to to be used for offensive drone strikes that kill people…. If you want to do that you need to do Starshield, which is a separate system that is controlled by the U.S. government, but do not ask me as as a private individual to make kill decisions that sometimes result in the loss of innocent lives, not just soldiers,” he said.

Read more at Variety here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.