Gina Hinojosa, the Democrat governor-elect of Texas, is promising to welcome H-1B visa workers into Texas teaching jobs, despite being elected only a month ago as a centrist who ran on an American Dream platform.

In an interview with the Texas Tribune news website, the governor-elect claimed that easing rules on migrants was her way of ending the culture wars, saying, “I’m not doing culture wars. That’s not what I was elected to do.” She then added that a freeze on hiring migrants for state jobs was an “abuse.”

She also claims that she already had a conversation with Trump to let him know she will live up to her “commitment to keeping a secure border,” the news site reported.

Despite her proclamation about her desire to keep the border “secure,” Hinojosa has admitted she will immediately rescind the border and immigration policies of her predecessor, Gregg Abbott, and expanding H-1Bs are a big part of her agenda.

Many schools in Texas hire hundreds of foreign H-1B visa holders instead of better-paid American teachers. The H-1B holders accept lower pay, in part, because they expect to win the big prize of U.S. residency and citizenship. Nationwide, roughly 730,000 H-1Bs hold white-collar jobs that have sidelined American graduates.

Gov. Abbott had announced a goal of having no Texas teachers hired under H-1B visas, but Hinojosa is determined to dump that policy and flood Texas schools with foreign-born employees. She also wants to hire H-1Bs for other state jobs instead of Texans.

The left-wing, investor-funded FWD.us advocacy group applauded the Hinojosa’s commitment to H-1B hiring.

“We applaud the governor-elect’s decision and perspective on reversing the H-1B hiring ban. As she points out, important public institutions in our state that serve Texans, including schools and hospitals, rely heavily on the contributions of immigrants working with H-1Bs. This sweeping ban is hurting all Texans, not helping them,” the group wrote in a statement.

Along with her efforts to aid migrants, Hinojosa also told the Texas Tribune that she wants to dump Abbott’s merit pay system for teachers and go back to the union-approved plan to raise the pay of all teachers.

Hinojos ran on affordability, public education, and infrastructure, but by launching a suite of pro-migrant hiring policies and union-backed goodies, she might just deliver a repeat of the loss of jobs and breakdown of infrastructure under a flood of illegal migrants who hungrily gobble up public benefits while housing costs for Texans soar, wages fall, and jobs are lost. In all, Hinojosa’s agenda is more pro-migrant than pro-American.

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