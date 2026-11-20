Anthropic shares fell eight percent in morning trading on Friday, nearing their $83 IPO price after opening Thursday at $111.50.

Seaport Research initiated Anthropic at neutral, calling revenue-growth deceleration worrying and saying the company needs time to grow into its valuation.

William Blair initiated coverage with an outperform rating, describing Anthropic as a generational company positioned to consume a greater portion of enterprise spending.

Anthropic’s stock fell eight percent as the market opened Friday, extending a slide that has wiped out much of the gains from its market debut. Anthropic shares are down about 22 percent from their IPO high, and the overall AI industry is struggling as well.

MarketWatch reports that shares of Anthropic traded at $88.82 Friday morning, down from Thursday’s high price of $114.99 and not far above the company’s $83 IPO price. Anthropic had closed Thursday with a $1.29 trillion valuation, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Friday’s premarket levels would put that figure closer to $1.16 trillion.

The slide wasn’t isolated. AI-linked stocks were broadly lower Friday: Sandisk dropped 18.24 percent, Nebius Group fell 9.39 percent and Advanced Micro Devices lost 7.72 percent, among many others. Major indexes fell too. The Dow was down 2.19 percent, the S&P 500 off 2.02 percent, the Nasdaq down 2.25 percent. The VIX, a measure of market volatility, jumped 8.93 percent. The 10 year Treasury yield stood at 4.979 percent, while crude oil fell 1.03 percent, gold dropped 3.19 percent and bitcoin slipped 0.99 percent.

Jeffrey Favuzza, a trading desk analyst at Jefferies, linked the broader tech pullback to Anthropic’s struggles in a note to clients. “The vast majority of this continued selling pressure in the last 24 hours feels more to do with” Anthropic’s inability to hold its opening price, he wrote, adding that the move is being read as “bad for the rest of tech.” Only one other IPO since 1990 has surged on its debut while the broader market was falling, according to a related report.

Two Wall Street firms initiated coverage of Anthropic after Thursday’s close, and they landed in different places. Seaport Research’s Jay Goldberg started the stock at neutral, writing that he is “cautious, not negative” on what he called an “incredible company.” Still, he said the IPO is “asking for an incredible leap of faith by investors” and that “we think the company will need time to grow into its valuation and answer some very big questions about its growth trajectory.”

Goldberg pointed to Anthropic’s revenue growth, which slowed to 43 percent from the second to third quarter after climbing 144 percent from the first to second quarter. He called that deceleration “worrying” and said “to merit its valuation, it will need to see much higher growth rates over the next two years.”

William Blair’s Arjun Bhatia took the opposite view. He initiated coverage with an outperform rating and described Anthropic as a “generational company driving a generational technology shift.” He acknowledged the unresolved risks that Goldberg flagged, saying “questions about the future are worth asking, even those that don’t have an answer at this point,” but cautioned against weighing them too heavily, adding that his team doesn’t “want to miss the forest for the trees.”

Bhatia framed Anthropic’s position within the broader AI boom in sweeping terms: “We think AI is a generational shift in the tech landscape, and Anthropic is leading the charge in developing AI with a select handful of other companies.” He also predicted the company’s influence would keep expanding, saying “over the next decade, we think Anthropic is only going to become more important and consume a greater portion of enterprise spend.”

AI giants like Anthropic simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. Now, the company’s IPO gives them much more power and funding to push their leftist, EA-driven agenda Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at MarketWatch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.