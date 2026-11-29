Saturday on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” liberal activist Stacey Abrams said President Donald Trump’s “authoritarianism” is still a risk.

Co-host Eugene Daniels said, “How concerned are you about how Donald Trump and the administration are going to behave, even in the face of all of the wins? It does not appear, based on Stephen Miller being named the chief of staff at the White House, that there is going to be, you know, going back to normal for this White House.”

Abrams said, “When the Confederacy lost, they did not disappear. They simply retooled. They went to the states. And that’s the deep fear that I’ve had. That’s the work that I focused on during this election cycle. I was so excited to support our congressional candidates, our Senate candidates. But I spent most of my time and attention and resources on state legislative races, on state elections, because Jim Crow never had a single federal law. It was all state law.”

She continued, “The evisceration of women’s right to choose did not come with a ban on abortion federally. Dobbs did not say you can’t have abortions as a federal ban. It said states have the right to strip women of their bodily autonomy. The Callais decision did not say that federal voting rights were now eliminated. It says that states have the right to discriminate in how you vote. And so we have to understand that the new shift, the new battlefield, will be our state’s 45 legislative chambers that are now in control of Democrats. There are 99 chambers. But we are all Americans. And this is no longer a conversation of Democrats versus Republicans. This is about authoritarians versus patriots.”

She added, “Authoritarianism in the United States is called competitive authoritarianism because it looks like democracy. It wears democracy’s clothes. But the Ten Steps campaign and the fight against authoritarianism say that we have to look at what they do, not what they call themselves. And when you are willing to strip people of their rights, when you’re willing to kidnap them off the streets, and when state and local governments are used to implement what they cannot do in Congress any longer, then we are still at risk.”

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