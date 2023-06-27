Transgender activist and former teacher Dana Rivers, a biological male who first appeared on ABC’s 2020 more than 20 years ago, is sentenced to life in a women’s prison after brutally murdering a lesbian couple and their adopted son.

Rivers had allegedly known victim Charlotte Reed from an all-female biker game known as the Deviants where Rivers was known as “the enforcer,” the New York Post reported. In 2016, the then 61-year-old Rivers shot Charlotte, 56, twice and stabbed her 40 times. He then shot Reed’s wife Patricia Wright, 57, and “stabbed her in the neck and shoulder” and then shot and killed their 19-year-old son adopted from Africa.

NEW from me: Fury as trans woman who murdered three is sent to female prison after 'hate crime' https://t.co/2GnxhmZFNr via @nypost — Dana Kennedy (@DanaKennedyLive) June 26, 2023

Activists have called River’s murders “a hate crime on women” and say sending him to a women’s facility is putting female inmates at risk.

Kara Dasnky, author of “The Abolition of Sex: How the Transgender Agenda Harms Women and Girls” told the Post that women typically don’t kill in such a brutal fashion. Dansky attended parts of the trial in which Rivers’ lawyer argued that he was insane.

“There was something truly vile about the way this was carried out and his obvious hatred of her,” Dansky said. “My feeling from knowledge of the case is that he killed her because he couldn’t be her and he shouldn’t be in prison with other women.”

Ex-prisoner Amie Ichikawa, 41, said regardless of whether or not a transender inmate received reassignment surgery the fear exists that they may return to “angry man mode.”

Rivers will be housed at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla due to a 2021 bill called the “Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act,”authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener.

This bill allows transgender inmates to choose what facility they stay in and even their roommate arrangements, according to Ichikawa. She served five years at Chowchilla, but never had the luxury to choose where she bunked in spite of threats to her safety.

“I got my ass whupped by my bunkie for three months but when I went to a housing officer to ask for a transfer to a different unit she just looked at me and said, what kind of Asian are you, Chinese, Japanese or on your knees?” Ichikawa told the Post. “I was devastated. But if I were a trans prisoner I could pick and choose where I wanted to live and with whom.”

California, Maine, and New Jersey are the only three states which currently permit inmates into prisons based on their “gender identity,” NPR reported. However, it affects prisons all over the country.

Earlier this month, Breitbart reported of a Minnesota male inmate receiving nearly $500,000 and a sex change operation following a lawsuit settlement over his reported treatment in prison. For the first time in the state’s history, a biological male will be transferred to a women’s prison.