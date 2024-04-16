A pro-abortion activist was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison last week for firebombing a Wisconsin pro-life organization after the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“We recommended the defendant receive 15 years imprisonment. … The U.S. Attorney’s office had also recommended 12-15 years imprisonment,” said Julaine Appling, president emeritus of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), the pro-life organization that was firebombed. “We are disappointed in the judge’s decision regarding a crime the judge called ‘terrorism’ multiple times.”

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, Wisconsin, will also pay $32,000 in restitution and will serve three years on supervised release, per the sentence handed down by Obama-nominee U.S. District Judge William Conley, The Associated Press reported.

Roychowdhury signed a plea agreement on November 20, admitting to attacking the Madison headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action. Roychowdhury signed the agreement in exchange for the recommendation he not receive a maximum punishment of 20 years behind bars.

The fiery attack occurred early in the morning on May 8, 2022. Law enforcement responded to an active fire at the organization’s building and found the remnants of two mason jars, one of which was singed but had not successfully caught fire. The outside of the building was spray-painted with, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” as well as a large “A” and the number “1312” a derogatory acronym that numerically stands for “ACAB” (All Cops are Bastards).

Early Sunday morning, a leftist group attacked WFA’s office in Madison, throwing two Molotov cocktails into the office, after breaking windows, and then proceeded to light a fire. The arsonists posted graffiti that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.” pic.twitter.com/H1csPzv5Kz — ✰✰Wisconsin Family Action✰✰ (@WIFamilyAction) May 9, 2022

According to the DOJ, law enforcement identified Roychowdhury as a possible suspect in March 2023. Local police officers observed Roychowdhury dispose of a partially eaten burrito in a public trash can and were able to recover it and collect DNA from the food. Law enforcement had already collected DNA samples from the scene of the crime. On March 17, 2023, a forensic biologist tested the two DNA samples and found that they matched and were likely from the same person.

That same month, law enforcement arrested Roychowdhury at the Boston Logan International Airport, where he was planning to fly to Guatemala City. He was charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to officials.

The firebombing was one of dozens of attacks against pro-life organizations and churches following the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. According to trackers kept by CatholicVote, 90 pro-life organizations and pregnancy centers have been attacked since the decision was leaked, along with 248 Catholic churches. Even so, Roychowdhury is one of the few pro-abortion extremists who have been held accountable, as the DOJ continues to go after pro-life activists under FACE Act charges.

Biden's DOJ is coming after 87-year-old Eva Edl, a pro-life icon arrested 40+ times for blockading abortion clinics and a survivor of a communist concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/KgnoumgejD — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 6, 2022

This administration has no intention of enforcing the laws unless it has a political benefit to them. Eva Edl, an 87-year-old who survived a communist concentration camp and now lives in Aiken, SC, was FEDERALLY charged with the "egregious crime" of singing hymns in a hallway. pic.twitter.com/sJeTyPOdiZ — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) May 16, 2023

In a statement, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Paul Abbate said the agency “will not stand for the use of violence or criminal activity to express personal views on any matter.”

“[The] sentencing is the result of the FBI’s commitment to use all of our resources to aggressively pursue anyone who uses violent tactics in an attempt to impose their views on others,” Abbate said.

“Engaging in an act of terror – in this case, firebombing a business because of their beliefs – is criminal and unamerican. As [the] sentencing demonstrates, it won’t be tolerated,” added Director Stephen Dettelbach of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.