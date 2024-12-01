ICE Data: Over 58,000 Illegal Migrants in NYC Are Felons or Facing Criminal Charges

New York City is home to more than 58,000 illegal migrants who are either convicted felons or are currently facing criminal charges — and there are about 670,000 of them nationwide — the New York Post reported of new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data.

The Post reported:

Of the 759,218 illegal-border crossers living in the Big Apple the feds were aware of as of Nov. 17, a jaw-dropping 58,626 — 7.7% — were either previously convicted of crimes or had criminal charges pending, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency data.

Out of that 58,626, about two percent — 1,053 — are “suspected or known gang members,” the ICE data revealed.

The numbers are just as staggering across the rest of the country, with 662,586 — or 8.6 percent — of the nearly 7.8 million illegal migrants living on this side of the border having previously been convicted or have charges pending as of July 21.

The total number of suspected or known gang members is “unclear,” the Post reported.

NYC ICE Director Kenneth Genalo told the outlet he is “frustrated” with the city’s sanctuary laws that prevent immigration officials from enforcing deportations, and he hopes that he gets more resources to help his office get the criminals out.

“In New York City, it would take a lifetime to clear the city of the criminals that we have” if the current policies and funding stay the same, Genalo said.

More than 223,000 migrants have made their way to NYC since the spring of 2022, forcing taxpayers to bear the cost of funding shelters that have disproportionately been placed in the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

According to a July New York Post report, a whopping 193 government-run migrant shelters are operating in the Big Apple — but none of them are located in the top five zip codes by median income.

As the shelters began to overflow, many migrants are sleeping on the streets, Breitbart News reported.

In August, residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood sounded the alarm about an all-male, 400-bed migrant shelter opening up around the corner from a private Christian grade school.

“No one told us from the city side about the shelter’s coming up,” concerned mother-of-three Irina Edelstein said during an appearance on Fox & Friends First.

Shortly after President-elect Donald Trump handily won the November election, NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) conceded that he is willing to work with the incoming administration on the immigration crisis.

“I am willing to sit down with this administration like I tried to sit down with the previous administration in my 10 trips to Washington to say: we have a problem that is overrunning our cities,” Adams announced at a press conference, according to Politico. “I’m hoping this administration will hear what I’m saying and listen to some of the ideas that I have been pushing for … close to two years now.”

However, Adams clarified that he is “not a supporter of mass deportation,” a move that Trump has repeatedly said he will accomplish once he retakes the presidential office.