Melania Trump Calls for ‘Preemptive Intervention’ After Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

First Lady Melania Trump is calling for “preemptive intervention” after the tragic shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

The First Lady shared her statements in a social media post, writing, “The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters.”

“Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions. To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society — beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer,” she added.

The alleged transgender shooter, who changed from a male name to a female name when he was 17 years old in 2020, reportedly used a pistol, rifle, and a shotgun during the attack that left two innocent children dead and numerous other people wounded, according to Breitbart News.

A former classmate of the alleged shooter, who targeted the Annunciation Catholic Church, said he had exhibited strange behavior when they were at school together.

“When you see something erratic, it doesn’t leave your mind… so he would put up his hand and praise Hitler,” Josefina Sanchez recalled.

When speaking of the disturbing manifesto he left behind, she said, “I think that’s a spiritual battle. I don’t think it’s this world — it’s demonic. I’m sorry, it is. I think we need Jesus. He needed him.”

The alleged shooter apparently had a hatred for Christianity, according to Breitbart News. The outlet said he had pinned a picture of Jesus on a shooting target and drew a picture of himself talking to a “demon” in a mirror.

The alleged shooter had also posted a video showing his guns with one of the magazines containing the words, “Kill Donald Trump.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has since said the shooting will be investigated as a “hate crime targeting Catholics,” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

In response to the tragedy and as a way to honor the victims, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation ordering the American flag be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.