Police: Florida Man Arrested over Stabbing Outside ‘Grumpy’s Underground’ Bar

A man is facing charges after being accused in a stabbing on August 31 outside a bar called Grumpy’s Underground in Orlando, Florida.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Jason Wilfredo Rosario whom police arrested on Friday after several witnesses said they saw him stab another man multiple times, WESH reported on Saturday.

A woman who flagged down police officers not long after described seeing the violent incident, and authorities quickly found the man with stab wounds on his head and back.

Images show the suspect and the outside of the bar:

Orlando Bar Drama Turns Deadly: Bartender Stabs Patron 10 Times Over TabWhat was supposed to be just a late-night… Posted by Global News on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Bar owner Amanda Fields said Rosario was a bartender at the establishment but had only worked a few shifts and was still in training, per WESH.

Law&Crime reported on Sunday:

The victim told cops the argument began when Rosario charged him for drinks that were not served, according to police. The manager ironed out the situation but Rosario was displeased, per cops. He kept berating the victim, saying “you can suck a d—” over and over, cops wrote in the affidavit. Rosario then made a comment about the victim’s mother who is deceased. The suspect allegedly walked away from the victim but then returned and said they should take the situation outside. Once outside, the two continued their verbal spat until Rosario allegedly said something about the victim’s mother “sucking a d—.” That’s when the victim punched the suspect, who fell to the ground, according to the affidavit. They tussled on the ground and Rosario pulled out a knife and started slashing the victim in the back, cops wrote. Rosario allegedly said “I got him” before the ordeal ended. The victim told cops the incident occurred so quickly he did not realize he had been stabbed.

The bar owner has since described the suspect as being “hotheaded,” adding she had been planning to fire him.

Rosario was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in the case and is being held inside the Orange County jail on no bond.

Social media users directed their comments to the scene of the alleged crime, one person writing, “That bar is aptly named,” while someone else said, “Well it’s not like he worked at Friendly’s.”