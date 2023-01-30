Biden, Mayorkas Import Poverty, ‘Enslavement’ via Migration

Migrant farmworkers “are sort of enslaved” in the wealthy Californian district of Half Moon Bay near Silicon Valley, a political activist told the Washington P0st.

The Post‘s article detailed the murder of seven farm workers by a Chinese-born worker, but also showcased the government tolerance of large-scale illegal hiring and poverty wages in the once-admired “Golden State.”

The slum conditions in the Californian farm — just 15 miles northwest of Silicon Valley — are “very typical images … for California and the country,” said the activist, Irene de Barraicua, a manager at Lideres Campesinas. Her group champions California’s farm workers, including the many wage-cutting, illegal-migrant farm workers who are allowed by the federal government to work as stoop labor in the United States.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief wants to import even more foreign workers for jobs throughout the United States — despite the inevitable damage to Americans’ ability to compete for decent wages and conditions.

“If you had money and a better system, would you think that America should be bringing in more people?” a reporter asked border chief Alejandro Mayorkas in a brief January 8 press conference on Air Force One.

“Our system is not calibrated, as I mentioned earlier, to meet our [economic] needs, nor meet the opportunities that migrants can bring to the United States,” said Mayorkas, who also praised Canada’s high-volume migrant inflow:

You know, we look to the north [for guidance]. And Canada — and Canada realized that it has a 1-million-person labor shortage there, and they are bringing in approximately 1.4 million migrants this year to address that labor shortage. Our [one-year visa-worker] programs — our H-2A, our H-2B, our skilled worker programs — are far outdated to really meet the economic needs as well as the economic opportunities that immigration can provide.

Mayorkas is a Cuban-born, equity-above-the-law, pro-investor, pro-migration zealot. He is already pressuring companies to provide better wages and work conditions to the migrants who are being used by employers to replace older, slower, and sicker Americans.

Since early 2021, Mayorkas has allowed perhaps four million poor southern migrants to cross into the United States and has stepped up the legal flow of white-tech foreign graduates for Fortune 500 jobs.

UFWs "De Campesinxs a Campesinxs" program held a food distribution in Wasco CA yesterday which had almost 100 volunteers handing out food to hundreds and hundreds of farm worker families. #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/JUVlsUB8kB — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) January 29, 2023

Many of the migrants welcomed by Biden and Mayorkas now work and live in squalor and poverty. In New York, for example, some of the migrants are trying to pay their rent by selling candy in the subway, according to a January 28 report in the New York Post:

Newly arrived South and Central American migrants are descending underground to peddle candy in subway stations and aboard trains across the Big Apple — often with babies strapped to their backs — in order to scrape by. Maria Vaca, 25, who on Friday had been in New York for just eight days, said she needed money to pay rent to her cousin in the Bronx where she was staying with her husband and three kids. She said she collected $70 Thursday. “I was told people buy candy here,” Vaca said of the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station where she was joined Friday by her 6-year-old daughter, who clung to her leg, her eyes wide. Another mom, who declined to give her name and said she was in town for only 15 days, hawked $2 bags of M&Ms and Skittles at the same station, with her toddler daughter bundled up and strapped to her back.

This flood of poor migrants allows employers to reduce wages and helps landlords to raise rents. Some of the resulting American poverty was described by the Washington Post on January 28:

Velle Perkins faced a no-win choice on Tuesday: She could get the brakes repaired on her car, or she could save that money for groceries.

She picked the brakes. “They were screaming,” she said. “And I knew I couldn’t drive like that.” She also knew that by spending about $350 on the repairs, she’d have to find another way to buy food for her family. The careful math of the working poor is something Perkins understands well. The 49-year-old works as an administrative assistant at a D.C. college. But her paycheck only stretches so far, so she often has to make no-win choices. “Every bill you pay, you’re thinking, ‘How much are you going to pinch off to go to the grocery store?’” she said. That might mean not paying her full electric bill some months, or trying to get by with the bare minimum amount of gas in her car some weeks, she said.

However, the Democrats’ expansion of poverty gives Democrats another argument to expand government aid and welfare programs.

The establishment-run media in the United States downplays the spreading poverty caused by Mayorkas’ migration.

For example, the edited Washington Post article dodged the question of whether the California mushroom-farm workers and murder victims are legally present in the United States.

Still, the Post‘s reporters included hints about the obvious. They twice described the workers as “immigrants” from Mexico, Guatemala, and China in an article where the editors pretended there is no difference between legal immigrants and illegal migrants:

One worker said he had spent two years at the farm and it was his first job in the United States after migrating from Guatemala. “I just know this place in the United States, it’s the first time I’ve come,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid the ongoing controversy. “I don’t know restaurants, hotels, all of that. What little I know is on that farm.”

The alleged killer, 66-year-old Zhao Chunli, now has legal status, according to an article in the New York Post that did not explain if he arrived as a legal immigrant:

Speaking in Mandarin from a county jail in Redwood City, Zhao said he has been in the US for 11 years and has a green card. He said he has a 40-year-old daughter in China and lived with his wife in Half Moon Bay.

Many migrants arrived legally, and then illegally refused to go home. Many of those overstay migrants get green cards via numerous mini-amnesty loopholes in the “Adjustment of Status” rules.

600 farm worker families, many experiencing food insecurity due to the lack of work as the historic rains ease, arrived to the UFW’s De Campesinxs a Campesinxs food distribution in Taft, CA. #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/8IiDgwThU0 — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) January 29, 2023

Local politicians claimed to be shocked by the conditions in their district, according to the Washington Post:

“The living conditions are deplorable, heartbreaking,” said Ray Mueller, a San Mateo County supervisor who toured the farm with law enforcement officials Thursday morning and later tweeted photos from the scene. “There’s modified [shipping] containers. It looks like there’s rooms where people are living where there’s no running water. Very little shelter from the elements. No one should be living there.”

But migrants — including one-year H-2A farmworker migrants — are often treated as disposable cogs by employers who face severe economic pressure to use the cheapest workers they can find. For example, Prism Reports reported on January 5:

Ángel worked in the H-2A program for several years until 2019 [when he illegally stayed]. During his time picking tobacco and doing other agricultural work in the U.S., three different employers stole wages from him. Ángel was also coerced into paying hundreds of dollars in illegal fees by a labor recruiter—money he was promised would be reimbursed in his first paycheck. The funds never came. … “Maybe some Americans can’t understand why [immigrants] keep quiet because they can’t imagine being in such a position,” Ángel said. “If you keep quiet, you will be rehired, and you can return to the U.S. to work. Even though an employer doesn’t pay us what we’re owed or give us breaks in the heat or give us adequate housing, we endure the abuse because we have families to take care of and it is better to be able to legally work in the U.S. then to sit in Mexico distraught, hungry, and with no way to feed your family.”

TLDR; this is a unique workforce. It is traditionally largely undocumented. They rely on their employers for basic needs like housing. The protections are a patchwork of laws and implementation. Often in remote areas. The room for failure to regulate and violence is massive. — Ximena (@Ximena_Bustillo) January 25, 2023

Since 2021, Biden and his deputies have invited 3.5 million economic migrants across the southern border. That huge inflow is in addition to the legal inflow of at least 3 million legal immigrants, refugees, and temporary workers.

“We’re trying to make it easier for people to get here, opening up the capacity to get here, but not have them go through that godawful [migration] process,” Biden told an international press conference on January 10 in Mexico.

Biden’s pro-migration policy gives Mexico more clout whenever the two countries negotiate their different priorities amid the cross-border flow of migrants, drugs, and legal trade goods.

The federal government has long operated an economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because it allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.