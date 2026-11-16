New York Factories Step Up Hiring and Investment Plans as Growth Slows

New York factories increased employment at the fastest pace in more than four years and strengthened investment plans in November even as growth slowed from October’s sizzling pace.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey showed Monday that its headline business conditions index fell to 7.8 from October’s multiyear high of 25.5. New orders and shipments continued to increase, although both grew less broadly than a month earlier.

The slowdown came alongside stronger hiring, longer working hours, and greater optimism about the months ahead. Price pressures also eased, with a substantial decline in the share of manufacturers reporting rising input costs.

The employment index climbed to 18.1 from 10.3, reaching its highest level since June 2022. Capital spending plans strengthened to their highest reading since December 2022, suggesting businesses were preparing for further expansion despite the moderation in current growth.

November’s pullback followed an exceptionally strong October. The recent stretch of positive business conditions readings represents the strongest sustained expansion since the immediate post-pandemic boom, following several years of uneven activity and frequent contractions.

The survey’s indexes measure the share of businesses reporting increases minus those reporting decreases. The decline in the headline index therefore indicated that growth became less widespread, while its positive reading signaled further improvement on top of October’s gains.

The clearest soft spot was new orders. That index dropped to 3.0 from 23.2, indicating only a slight increase after October’s strong advance. The shipments index declined to 8.8 from 13.1. Unfilled orders and inventories continued to rise.

Manufacturers nevertheless expanded their workforces and increased hours.

The share of firms adding employees edged up to 21.5 percent from 20.0 percent. The proportion cutting jobs fell sharply to 3.4 percent from 9.8 percent, accounting for much of the improvement in the employment index. The average employee workweek index rose to 13.5 from 9.1.

Investment intentions also improved substantially. The capital expenditures index, which measures spending plans six months ahead, rose nine points to 23.0. One-third of manufacturers planned to increase capital spending, compared with 10.3 percent anticipating reductions.

The six-month business conditions outlook climbed to 28.9 from 21.0. Nearly half of respondents expected conditions to improve, while 18.2 percent anticipated deterioration. Firms also expected further increases in orders, shipments, and employment.

Price pressures moderated but remained elevated. The prices paid index dropped 13.6 points to 45.9, while the prices received index fell 3.4 points to 27.2.

Those declines indicated that input and selling price increases became less widespread. No respondents reported declines in either input prices or selling prices during November.

Expectations for future price increases also eased. The six-month prices paid index fell to 66.7 from 70.9, and the expected selling prices index declined to 41.2 from 48.0.

Supply availability continued to worsen, although fewer firms reported deterioration. Delivery times also continued to lengthen at a slower pace.

The survey, which covers manufacturers in New York State, collected responses between November 2 and November 9.