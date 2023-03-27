UNC Chapel Hill Opens Program to White Students After Civil Rights Complaint

UNC Chapel Hill opened up an academic program to white students after first being hit with a civil rights complaint.

The university’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in Nutrition program, (FERN) was originally only open to undergraduate students “from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) populations.”

A watchdog organization called Do No Harm filed a civil rights complaint, which prompted the university to amend the program to include white students.

“Within 24 hours of receiving the courtesy copy of my complaint, UNC scrubbed the website and changed the eligibility requirements to be more ‘inclusive,’” Senior Fellow at Do No Harm Mark Perry told the College Fix.

Perry also explained that he was alerted to the racially discriminatory FERN program by an anonymous whistleblower. Perry has also filed a number of different complaints against various scholarships from the school that are only open to black students.

“Unfortunately, higher education routinely violates their legal obligation to enforce federal civil rights laws,” Perry also remarked, saying it is “Either because they are inexcusably unaware they are illegally discriminating, or they are inexcusably unconcerned about violating the civil rights of certain groups of students.”

Other events barring white students from participation have recently occurred at different universities. The University of Minnesota’s Multicultural Center, for example, hosted “student of color” fitness classes, where students could “take up space in places historically known to be predominantly white.” One such event is called the “BIPOC Community Climb Day.”

At Michigan State University, an education conference hosted race-based affinity groups, which kept “white folx” separate from “people of color.”

This type of racial exclusion is not only happening at the college level, however. An investigation from Breitbart News found that a former diversity director at Maryvale Preparatory, an all-girls Catholic school in Maryland, claimed that “BIPOC students” must be protected from the “white gaze.” She added that “BIPOC spaces are sacred.”

Meanwhile, white students at an elementary school in Olympia, Washington, were excluded from a “BIPOC Mentor Group.”

