VIDEO: ‘Offensive’ Drag Shows Banned from Texas A&M Campuses

Drag queen shows are no longer allowed on Texas A&M University’s campuses, leadership has decided.

The university’s System Board of Regents on Friday banned drag shows from every one of its 11 campuses, Spectrum News reported Sunday.

The outlet continued:

The resolution says that “universities should foster a sense of community,” but that drag shows do not align with the university’s mission and core values. The ban argues that drag performances could create a hostile environment for women, going against the school’s anti-discrimination policies saying, “These events often involve unwelcome and objectively offensive conduct based on sex for many members of the respective communities of the universities, particularly when they involve the mockery or objectification of women.”

A drag show called “Draggieland” was planned for later this month at the College Station campus. In light of the decision, the Queer Empowerment Council (QEC), which hosts and organizes Draggieland’s events, is looking for other options following the ban, the Battalion reported on Friday.

“The regents also instructed university presidents to cancel all upcoming drag shows on campus, a list that includes Draggieland, which was set for March 27 at Rudder Theatre. Current ticket holders will receive refunds starting Monday,” the article read.

Video footage from 2022 shows one of Draggieland’s performers wearing a glow-in-the-dark outfit while dancing suggestively on a stage.

In light of the ban, QEC said it will be observing “Day of Drag” on Thursday to protest the decision, KBTX reported on Sunday.

In a social media post on Friday, QEC wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the decision made today by the Board of Regents.”

According to the Spectrum article, “University administrators have publicly criticized drag shows before. In 2023, the West Texas A&M University President received backlash from students after cancelling a student drag show, saying it degrades women.”

The outlet noted the university cut the show’s funding in 2022.