Tuskegee University’s emphasis on dress code and conduct standards has drawn some criticism over alleged policing of students’ choices regarding their attire, but university President Dr. Mark Brown has a simple response.

“If you raise the bar, students will reach it. Why don’t we raise the bar? That’s what I think we ought to do. We’re unapologetic about that part,” the retired U.S. Air Force major general told Fox News during a recent interview, the outlet reported Sunday.

Brown issued a memo telling students before they arrived to the historically black university’s campus in Tuskegee, Alabama, that they must have business attire for certain meetings and professional dress for the classroom, and advising that non-religious head coverings were not allowed.

During the first days of the semester, Brown said the students rose to the occasion and complied with the standards. The Fox article noted do-rags and bonnets were not allowed to be worn on campus.

Although the policy is not new, Brown is determined to prepare the young people under his leadership with the education and tools they need to succeed in life and at work.

In a post on July 29, the university said students who struggle to afford business attire have access to it through the Golden Tigers Community Closet.

According to an article on the America’s Future website, dressing well offers individuals a professional advantage, reflects respect, shows dedication in the workplace, and builds trust and credibility.

The Fox article continued:

In response to criticism, Brown pointed to Tuskegee’s history, including the Tuskegee Airmen, as an example of preparing students to demonstrate competence even in a society where prejudice exists. “My race and my ethnicity would have absolutely nothing to do about it,” Brown said. “That’s not the subject. The subject is social and economic mobility and student success.”

One student told News 4 she understands the emphasis on looking professional even though some of her fellow students are hesitant about it.

“Being prepared for our professional careers — I see the purpose,” she stated.