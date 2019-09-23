Emily Ratajkowski Deletes Climate Change Tweet Calling ‘Plastic Straws,’ ‘Corporate Greed’ the Problem

Model and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski deleted a tweet in support of Friday’s global climate strike, in which the actress identified “plastic straws” and “corporate greed” as the “problem.”

On Friday, Ratajkowski — who frequently posts pictures of her private jet escapades — tweeted, “The problem is plastic straws it’s corporate greed #globalclimatestrike,” despite the fact that over “90 percent of the planet’s plastic waste comes Asia and Africa” and “straws in the United States account for about 0.03 percent of global plastic pollution,” as Breitbart News reported.

However, as of Monday morning, the tweet was unavailable. It remains unclear what prompted the left-wing activist to delete the message.

As Breitbart News noted, Ratajkowski has demonstrated a stunning ability to put her climate change concerns aside to boast of her excessive air travel on social media. For example, this month, Ratajkowski posted a series of pictures of herself, posing on private jets:

The I Feel Pretty actress is also an advocate of JetSmarter, which some have called the “Uber of air travel.”

“It’s the ‘first global digital marketplace for private aviation’ which makes booking flights on private jets a breeze for carbon footprint producing celebrities like Ratajkowski,” as Breitbart News reported.

This is not the first time a celebrity has demonstrated climate change hypocrisy. Over the summer, many high-profile guests drastically increased their CO2 emissions by flying across the globe to attend the “Google Summer Camp” to discuss climate change.

As Breitbart News reported:

Traditionally held every year at the end of July, the famed Verdura Resort hosts the top-secret gathering, with the three-day summer camp costing the tech giant some $20 million, sources told the Post. Many of the guests, including Obama and DiCaprio — who has his own climate change foundation — have described global warming as the biggest threat to future generations. Forbes reports numerous yachts are currently moored off the beach at Verdura Resort having discharged their passengers; German pharmaceutical titan Udo J. Vetter’s sailing yacht Aquarius, Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg’s sailing yacht EOS, Graeme Hart’s yacht Ulysses with others en route including David Geffen’s yacht Rising Sun, Google’s Eric Schmidt’s yacht Infinity and its support vessel Intrepid, among them. According to Italian press reports, the attendees were also expected to show up in 114 private jets, of which 40 had arrived by Sunday.

Over the weekend, 17 Democrat candidates – most of whom have deemed climate change an emergency – attended the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Iowa Saturday, which featured 10,500 steaks. Clips show the candidates dancing and even playing an active role in grilling steak, despite several of them expressing concern on beef consumption and its role in contributing to the “catastrophe”:

Look at all those emissions going into the atmosphere And Democrats lecture us about eating cheeseburgers and using plastic straws 🙄pic.twitter.com/XvBq9ckm2G — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 21, 2019