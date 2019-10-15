Actor Michael Rapaport: ‘I Told Y’all LeBron James was the FAKEST Guy in the NBA’

Actor Michael Rapaport found NBA star LeBron James’ astonishing comments on China this week to be a moment of vindication for his longtime proclamations that the NBA superstar is a “fake” progressive activist.

Michael Rappaport jumped to Twitter after James was seen slamming Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s as “uniformed” for supporting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

“We all talk about freedom of speech — yes, we do have freedom of speech. But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself. I don’t believe — I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand,” James said. “And he spoke. And so many people could have been harmed, not only financially but emotionally, physically and spiritually. So just be careful with what we tweet and what we say and what we do, even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech. But the can be a lot of negative that comes from that speech.”

LeBron says he believes Rockets GM Daryl Morey wasn’t educated when he spoke about Hong Kong and that his tweet could have hurt a lot of people, including financially pic.twitter.com/UMj71DPQH7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 15, 2019

Not long after the Los Angeles Lakers star made his comments, Rappaport crowed that his assessment of James as a “fake” activist was proven true:

“When I told y’all LeBron James was the FAKEST guy in the NBA, y’all called me a hater. Apologize to me now!” the Netflix Atypical actor tweeted.

When I told y’all LeBron James was the FAKEST guy in the NBA, y’all called me a hater.

Apologize to me now!!!! pic.twitter.com/FBBr2R3f0f — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 15, 2019

Indeed, Rappaport has laid into James several times in the past. In a February tweet, for instance, Rappaport slammed LeBron James as a “Fake Ass Jay-Z.”

In another tweet containing one of his expletive-laden video rants, Rappaport slammed James telling him that he “ruined the NBA.”

Rappaport has been attacking James for years. He even took a shot at USC for inviting LeBron James friend to speak to the students.

