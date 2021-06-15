Actress Gretchen Rossi Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Disgusting Person’ over Michael Costello Accusations

Actress and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi called left-wing model and Joe Biden supporter Chrissy Teigen a “disgusting person” in response to fashion designer Michael Costello saying he suffered from suicidal thoughts after his career was threatened and hurt by Teigen.

“So disgraceful. I’m so proud of you for speaking up and sharing your truth about what happened my sweet friend,” Rossi commented on Costello’s Instagram post, according to a report by Page Six.

“This disgusting person has shown over and over again who she is and what she is capable of,” Gretchen Rossi said. “No one should ever say the things she said to you or the many others she has been so cruel to. You are so loved and supported!”

In his Instagram post, Costello alleged Teigen accused him of racism in 2014, in reaction to what he claims was a fake racist post that was Photoshopped by a “former disgruntled employee.”

“When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and the everything she thought I was is not who I am (sic), she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on,” he wrote. “And wow, did she live up to her words.”

Costello included screenshots of alleged messages from Teigen, in which she purportedly said “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

The fashion designer said he was told by friends and others in the industry that Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose had “gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that, if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.”

The left-wing model’s cyberbullying was first brought to light after model Courtney Stodden said Teigen previously told her to kill herself, and said she wanted her to take “a dirt nap.”

Teigen has lost business deals as more people accuse her of years of abuse. Retailers including Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target have reportedly parted ways with her.

After losing her business deals — but before Costello came forward with his accusations — Teigen posted a lengthy apology in a Medium post.

“As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them,” Teigen wrote. “As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

While the left-wing model has not commented on Costello’s claims directly, she went on to say, “I’ve apologized publicly to one person [Stodden], but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to.”

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” Teigen said.

