Grammy Awards 2022 Postponed due to Omicron Variant

The Grammy Awards 2022 has been postponed due to the Omicron variant of the Chinese coronavirus, making it the second year in a row that the Grammys have been postponed over the pandemic.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show,” CBS and the Recording Academy said in a joint statement.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” they continued. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards was originally set for January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Last year’s show was originally set for January 31, 2021, but was later delayed to March 14 over a spike in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles. Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah hosted last year’s Grammys and will host this year’s show as well.

In August, three months after the woke, Trevor Noah-hosted Grammys telecast produced the worst ratings on record, organizers of the Grammys doubled down on their wokeism, announcing that they’ll require producers to recruit and hire more “diverse” candidates backstage and in front of the camera ahead of the 2022 show.

Last month, four-time Grammy winner Drake and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot. Drake’s request was reportedly honored by the academy.

The rapper has called out the Grammys in previous years, and has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after his song, “God’s Plan” won best rap song in 2019.

