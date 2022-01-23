Rosanna Arquette Shares ‘Recall George Gascón’ Pic After Soros-Backed DA Goes Light on Sex Assault of 10-y/o

As violent crime continues to surge in Los Angeles, a prominent left-wing Hollywood star is adding her support to the effort to recall the county’s far-left, Soros-backed district attorney, George Gascón.

Rosanna Arquette shared an image from the Recall George Gascón effort on social media Wednesday, a screenshot of an Instagram post by former Bevery Hills mayor Lili Bosse. “I am ALL IN,” Bosse wrote. “Recall DA George Gascon.” The caption displayed under a photo of Gascón next to a graphic reading: “2022: The Year We Recall George Gascon.”

The effort is seeking to collect the nearly 580,000 signatures needed to trigger a recall election. If successful, a recall election would likely appear on the November 2022 ballot.

It is at least the second recall effort against Gascón; a first one fell short.

The current campaign has received a boost following a case involving the 2014 sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl by a transgender individual. The defendant, who pleaded guilty, will likely only serve a short sentence due to Gascón’s maneuvering.

The recall campaign describes itself as a non-partisan effort to hold Gascón accountable for his failure to protect local communities thanks to his “reform” agenda, which is actually a soft-on-crime approach that has stoked a surge in homicides and other violent offenses.

This month, a suspect was charged with fatally stabbing 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer in the furniture store where she worked on La Brea Ave. In a separate incident, a homeless man allegedly killed a nurse, Sandra Shells, just outside Union Station in downtown L.A.

Killings have impacted some of L.A.’s wealthiest enclaves. As Breitbart News reported, Jacqueline Avant, the wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, was killed in a home invasion robbery in December in her exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Her alleged attacker was released from state prison in September on parole supervision after serving his second multi-year sentence. Gascón blamed the “system” for Avant’s murder.

Homicides in the city of L.A. surged to their highest level in 15 years in 2021, the first year of Gascón’s tenure as county DA.

Democrats enthusiastically backed Gascón during the 2020 election, with an endorsement from the Los Angeles Times.

Gascón, who received campaign funding from the networks of billionaire George Soros, promised to enact criminal justice “reform,” which has included a refusal to prosecute a range of crimes such as trespassing, resisting arrest, drug possession, and making criminal threats.

His policies have also eased sentences for murder suspects, including a refusal to seek the death penalty.

