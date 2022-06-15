Miss Universe Insists ‘Not All People Who Menstruate Are Women’

Miss Universe is claiming that “not all people who menstruate are women,” and shared “inclusive language” guidelines to its Twitter account on Tuesday, instructing the public to say “people” have periods, not “women.”

“Inclusive language is important, especially when speaking about periods,” Miss Universe tweeted on Tuesday.

“Thinking menstrual health is only a niche topic for woman excludes transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people who have periods from the conversation,” Miss Universe added, along with the hashtag, “Menstrual Equity.”

Inclusive language is important, especially when speaking about periods. Thinking menstrual health is only a niche topic for woman excludes transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people who have periods from the conversation.#menstrualequity pic.twitter.com/b37JcUDxgQ — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) June 14, 2022

Including in its tweet, Miss Universe instructed the public on “How to talk about periods,” adding, “Say this: productive health. Not this: women’s health.”

“Say this: people who have periods. Not this: women who have periods,” the instructions continued, before claiming that “Not all women menstruate and not all people who menstruate are women.”

Meanwhile, biological males are increasingly dominating spheres that once belonged to biological women.

Last year, Kataluna Enriquez, a biological male who identifies as a woman, won the title of Miss Nevada USA, and went on to become the first ever transgender Miss USA contestant.

Women’s beauty pageants are not the only place biological males are beginning to conquer.

Transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Leyna Bloom have both appeared in Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue. Now, Celebrity Big Brother star and transgender model Jessica Alves is vying to be on the cover of Playboy magazine following a Brazilian butt lift surgery.

