Mark Ruffalo Says Twitter Has Become ‘Harmful to Marginalized Groups,’ Stays on Twitter

Actor Mark Ruffalo proclaimed on Friday that Twitter has become “unpredictable and harmful to marginalized groups,” then urged his fans to take this moment as an opportunity to follow him on an alternate social media platform — but added that he will be staying on Twitter.

“As Twitter grows more unpredictable & harmful to marginalized groups, I’m exploring some other avenues for us to connect. I’m excited to continue to foster and be in our great community. If you’d like to come along for the ride, here’s where to find me,” Ruffalo wrote.

As Twitter grows more unpredictable & harmful to marginalized groups, I'm exploring some other avenues for us to connect. I’m excited to continue to foster and be in our great community. If you’d like to come along for the ride, here’s where to find me ⬇️ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 9, 2022

“Join me on Tumblr for open communication, community, and fun. Sign up for my new mailing list for more direct updates from me,” The actor continued in a followup tweet.

Ruffalo went on to say that he will remain on Twitter to focus on “social and political action relating to democracy, climate change, reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and Indigenous communities – and will be exploring other platforms as well.”

“Thank you for coming along for the ride,” the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actor added.

I’ll also still be here focused on social and political action relating to democracy, climate change, reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and Indigenous communities – and will be exploring other platforms as well. Thank you for coming along for the ride. x Mark — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 9, 2022

Ruffalo is the latest celebrity to complain about Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk completing his takeover of the social media platform in October.

On Friday, pop icon Elton John declared that he would no longer be using Twitter, citing concerns about so-called “misinformation” and the social media company’s direction under Musk, its new owner.

“I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?” Musk replied to John, but never received an answer to his question about what type of “misinformation” the singer was referring to.

A few weeks ago, actor Jim Carrey announced he was “leaving Twitter.” While the actor didn’t provide a reason for why he was exiting, his announcement also followed a flood of other A-list celebrities claiming they were leaving due to Musk’s takeover. The Liar Liar star’s Twitter account, however, is still active on the platform.

In October, Shonda Rhimes, the Hollywood power producer behind television mainstays including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and, How to Get Away with Murder, claimed she would be leaving Twitter following Musk’s takeover, although she also has yet to do so.

Last month, music producer Trent Reznor declared that he needed to delete his Twitter account for his “mental health” and that Musk’s takeover of the platform is an “embarrassment.” Meanwhile, White Stripes vocalist and guitarist Jack White deleted his Twitter account, calling Musk “absolutely disgusting” for allowing former President Donald Trump to be back on the social media platform.

Other whining celebrities who have vowed to leave Twitter following Musk’s October 28 takeover include Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, actress Debra Messing, actor Alex Winter, and producers Ken Olin and Brian Koppelman, among others.

