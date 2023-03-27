John Rich: Protect School Children Like We Protect Money, Jewelry

Country singer John Rich responded to news that there were no armed resource officers at the Nashville Christian school by urging people to protect school children the way we protect money and jewelry.
Breitbart News reported that a 28-year-old woman, now identified as Audrey Hale, allegedly shot and killed three students and three adults at the school.
FOX News’ John Roberts said, “There was no school resource officer present at the school. It’s a private school, it doesn’t employ anybody from the Nashville police department to look after the school.”
John Rich responded to the news by tweeting.
Money: Protected with guns.
Jewelry: Protected with guns.
Schools: ? pic.twitter.com/lhtMaNkmcc
— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) March 27, 2023
Rich also expressed his gratitude to the Nashville police officers who ran toward the sound of gunfire and took out Monday’s attacker, tweeting, “Thank you Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for running toward the danger and neutralizing it without hesitation, or a second thought to your own safety. Nashville greatly appreciates you.”
Rich’s focus was emphasized by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), who tweeted, “Children and school staff should always be protected the same way politicians, money, precious stones, and gold are protected, but even more so, by good guys with guns.”
