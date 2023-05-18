Disney Nixes Plans for a $1 Billion Complex Bringing Thousands of Jobs to Florida

Disney this week officially nixed plans for a massive $1 billion complex to be constructed in Orlando, Florida, amid its ongoing battle with the DeSantis administration.

Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman Josh D’Amaro announced the Lake Nona Town Center project in 2021, prior to the battle between the DeSantis administration and Disney heating up. According to the New York Times, this project would have ushered in 2,000 jobs — including those within Disney’s “Imagineering” department– with an average salary of $120,000.

However, the battle between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) now appears to go far beyond the original tiff over the Parental Rights in Education law, which Disney adamantly vowed to fight against, going full groomer at the time. The DeSantis administration ultimately dismantled Disney’s self-governing status, replacing the Disney-controlled board with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, containing members approved by the governor.

After an ongoing battle over Disney sneaking in a 30-year development agreement in early February prior to the DeSantis-approved board taking control, Disney escalated the war in April, filing a lawsuit against DeSantis, in which it claimed to be a victim of the governor’s “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” As Breitbart reported: Disney’s suit alleges DeSantis has waged a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” against the company amid the ongoing fight over the law. It also claims the Republican governor “orchestrated at every step” a campaign to punish Disney in ways that threaten the company’s business. The lawsuit was filed the same day as DeSantis’ latest countermove against Disney that sought to undo a development deal Disney struck to maintain its power over the district.

Disney’s CEO Robert Iger has since deemed DeSantis “anti-business” as the battle continues to heat up, with Disney leaders nixing the $1 billion project — which could serve as an economic boon to Florida — citing “changing business conditions.”

According to the New York Times, the decision to cancel the project was, indeed, connected to the company’s continued battle with the DeSantis administration. [Emphasis added]: