Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Obtain Incident Report from London Police and Record of Woman’s Medical Treatment

Actor Jonathan Majors’ ongoing domestic violence case now involves the police in London after his prosecutors obtained documents regarding a 2022 incident involving the Disney-Marvel star.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says they now have a report from the Metropolitan Police in London regarding an incident in September 2022, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger.

While details remain unclear, the report states that an incident occurred at Molineux Stadium, a football stadium in West Midlands, England, and the D.A.’s office says it has medical records and treatment information for a woman involved in the matter.

Majors was arrested earlier this year and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment, after an alleged domestic quarrel with his ex-girlfiend Grace Jabbari, which supposedly landed the British dancer in the hospital with minor injuries.

The actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has denied these allegations.

Jabbari was also arrested for assault this week, stemming from the same incident with Majors this past March, but will not face prosecution.

Prosecutors also say they have “comprehensive discovery” regarding Majors, which includes notes from 11 witness interviews, surveillance footage from nine locations, phone records, medical records, and responding officers’ activity and bodycam videos.

The discovery also reportedly includes a 911 call, radio runs, a Domestic Incident Report (DIR) filed by Jabbari, communication between authorities and witnesses, Witness Aid Services Unit (WASU) services and communications, a London Metropolitan Police report, pictures of the alleged victim’s injuries, and search warrant results from Majors’ iPhone and iCloud account.

As Breitbart News reported in August, Majors’ domestic violence trial was postponed until September after New York City prosecutors asked for more time to prepare. After Majors’ lawyers moved to have the case dismissed, the trial is now scheduled for November 29.

Majors, who has starred in the films Creed III, and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, among others, was accused in Rolling Stone of verbal, emotional, and physical abuse over the years.

The sources cited in the report claimed Majors — who is currently featured in new episodes of the Disney+ series Loki — was abusive in at least two previous relationships, became physical with his classmates at Yale, and intimidated crews on multiple movie sets. In April, Variety reported that several other women reported abuse in past relationships to the Manhattan D.A.

Earlier this year, after the allegations emerged, the actor was removed from several onscreen projects and released by his management and public relations firms.

