Ozzy Osbourne: Kanye West Denied Sample of Black Sabbath Song ‘Because He Is an Antisemite’

Former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne took to X/Twitter on Friday to proclaim in an all-caps statement that he denied rapper Kanye West’s request to use a sample of a Black Sabbath song “because he is an antisemite” who “caused untold heartache to many,” and that West used the sample at his album listening party anyway.

Osbourne said West “ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘WAR PIG’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.”

“HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!” the rocker added.

Osbourne was referring to West’s career implosion in 2022, when the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments — including praising Adolf Hitler — causing his corporate partners, including Adidas, to cut ties with him.

Other companies who ran for the exit doors included Foot Locker, Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.

At one point, West claimed he lost $2 billion in just one day following his series of antisemitic remarks.

As Breitbart News reported late last year, West appeared to be unrepentant about his antisemitic gestures — a year after his downward spiral — when he released a single, “Vultures,” in which the rapper thumbs his nose at the controversy with the lyrics, “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch,” followed up with “I just fucked Scooter’s bitch,” in reference to his former manager Scooter Braun’s ex-wife.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.