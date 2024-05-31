Chris Wallace Stunned as Bill Maher Says Trump will Likely Win Election

CNN anchor Chris Wallace was stunned when comedian Bill Maher asserted that Donald Trump will probably win the 2024 election for president during Wallace’s little watched Max podcast Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

During this week’s podcast, Maher insisted that Trump is running a tighter and more serious campaign than he did in 2016.

Maher first indulged a conspiracy theory that was already proven false once, that if Donald Trump were to become president, he “won’t leave” office and will somehow declare himself a permanent president.

Wallace pointed out that Maher said this in 2016 when Trump ran the first time.

“I said it before he was elected the first time. I kept saying slow moving coup – it’s happening and it’s going to happen and it’s and we see it, I mean, the stages of it,” Maher admitted.

“We just keep going down this road and I noticed that the right wing now has sort of talked themselves into this idea that he’s just this buffoonish comedian and he says crazy things,” Maher continued. “You know, he always has said things. He, it’s like he’s not serious, so they don’t take it seriously. And that’s the problem we have is that this is very serious, and he’s running a much more serious campaign this time.”

Maher then offered up a second conspiracy theory, that if Trump loses in Nov., he’ll show up at the inauguration anyway.

“Well on January 20, 2025, he’s gonna show up on inauguration day whether he wins or loses because he will claim that he won. That is the one thing I can absolutely predict with utter certainty. He will never, as I kept saying all those years, he will never concede an election. He’s certainly not going to concede this one,” Maher blurted out.

Wallace then noted that the comedian has already said on his own Club Random podcast that Trump will likely win in Nov.

“I think he just thinks of power. He just wants to get that back. He, this is the guy who’s going to be probably President again,” Maher said of Trump and his chances for electoral victory.

Wallace was shocked by Maher’s prediction, saying, “You think so?”

“I think it probably odds on yes,” Maher added. “I mean, he’s certainly winning now. And Biden does not look like a very good candidate.”

Maher also recently admitted that he has taken to criticizing his own side of the political aisle much more because their ideas have gotten “stupid.”

“I haven’t turned,” he said of his recent increase of criticism of the let. “Yes, people have said to me, you make fun of the left more than you used to, and guilty. I have because the left has changed.”

“Just, you know, know, no. It’s not that I’ve gotten old, it’s that your ideas are stupid. OK. Common sense is common sense, and I’m going to call it out whatever it is on the spectrum,” he added.

