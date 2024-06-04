Actor Jonathan Tucker Performs Dramatic Rescue of Neighbor and Kids After L.A. Home Invasion

Actor Jonathan Tucker often plays rogues and bad guys, but last weekend he played the hero after helping to rescue his neighbor and her children when their home was broken into.

Tucker had reportedly called the police when he saw a suspicious person wandering around his L.A. neighborhood and banging on people’s doors, but after hanging up with the police, he noticed that his neighbor’s front door was wide open, TMZ reported.

The actor, perhaps best known for his role in the horror film The Ruins, acted quickly, rushed into his neighbor’s home, grabbed up the woman’s children and then ushered mom and kids out of the house to safety.

Jonathan Tucker usually plays misfits and bad guys on TV and in movies — but he became a real-life hero this weekend! Read more: https://t.co/CH1oQLaEsA pic.twitter.com/aOGcjeoy2b — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2024

He told the police that he explained why he was ushering the neighbors out of their own house as they left the residence.

Police later confirmed that the unknown man had opened the neighbor’s door and entered the residence without the knowledge of the woman and her child.

The home invader was caught inside the home, arrested, and placed on a psychiatric hold, the L.A. Police reported.

Tucker’s representatives told TMZ that the actor moved quick because there was no telling how dangerous the home invader might be and that he only did what he hopes anyone else would do for him in the same situation.

The home invasion is just one of the growing number of crime reports happening in middle and upper income neighborhoods and among many TV and movie actors.

Just last week, TV Soap actor Johnny Wactor was gunned down and killed in broad daylight by a thief trying to steal a catalytic converter off the actor’s car. Wactor was only 37.

A long list of actors, producers, directors, and executives have also had their home broken into, in some cases when they were home.

In Jan., actor Lee Byung-hun, the star of the hit Netflix series Squid Games, suffered a home invasion off his L.A. home and lost some belongings in the attack. Fortunately, he was not home at the time.

The trashing of Byung-Hun’s home came on the heels of a burglary at comedian and producer Lena Waithe’s home in which she lost more than $200,000 in jewelry.

Waithe was also not in the home when the thieves struck.

Waithe and Byung-Hun are far from the only celebrities who have suffered home invasions as L.A. continues to spiral into out-of-control crime.

On Christmas Eve, Entourage star Kevin Connolly’s L.A. home was broken into just before midnight. Thieves gained access through the home’s back door, and a gun and other items were stolen.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves also suffered a break-in of his Hollywood Hills home in December, where crooks stole another gun.

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford was terrified Dec. 30 when she heard home invaders smash a window in her home and gain access to the place while she was on the top floor.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

