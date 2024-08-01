Report: Pete Davidson Checks into Facility for Mental Health

Actor-comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into a facility to undergo mental health treatment.

Mental health has “always been a priority” for Davidson, who has been focusing on his sobriety while keeping busy with work this year, a source told People.

The King of Staten Island star checked into a wellness facility on Wednesday, after performing more than 200 live comedy shows across the country.

Davidson, who has been open about his mental health struggles, last checked into a rehabilitation facility in July 2023 to address issues related to his borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnoses.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive,” a source told People at the time.

In September 2023, Davidson told a crowd at a comedy show in New Jersey, “I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

The comedian also revealed that had been taking ketamine daily for the past few years, adding, “It was magical.”

“I’ll be back [in rehab],” Davidson told radio host Charlamagne Tha God in 2020. “I have to get my meds readjusted all the time, because I have, like, in-between bipolar and borderline, and, like, PTSD and shit from my childhood.”

“I have to go and get readjusted every once in a while, so I don’t think going to rehab is that big of a deal. I think it’s like a really strong, powerful thing,” he added.

After Charlamagne Tha God noted that a lot of people likely assume that checking into a rehab facility means the individual is dealing with a drug issue, Davidson replied, “It’s not always for drugs.”

“I mean, do I do drugs? Absolutely. But I’m not, like, fucking falling all over myself and all that shit,” he added. “I just have, like — some people are sad. Some people gotta work and figure their stuff out.”

In December 2018, Davidson sent his friends and fans into a panic when he posted an alarming message to his Instagram account, making people think he would attempt suicide.

“i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” Davidson wrote at the time. “all I ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

The New York Police Department (NYPD) later confirmed that Davidson was safe after officers performed a “wellness check” and “made contact” with the comedian.

Weeks before posting his alarming message to Instagram, Davidson detailed his battle with mental health issues, and how his high-profile breakup with pop star Ariana Grande had triggered a new round of depression-inducing backlash.

