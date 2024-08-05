L.A. Home of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Burglarized in Broad Daylight

The Los Angeles home Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has been hit by burglars who entered the property in broad daylight to commit their crime.

Law enforcement sources told news outlet TMZ the Hollywood couple were burglarized a few weeks ago, with thieves smashing through glass to get inside a guest house on their property.

The incident reportedly went down during the day while the actor couple was out of town and an alarm triggered by the broken glass wasn’t enough to stop the thieves from entering.

The good news here is the thieves did NOT make it inside the main house, the TMZ report notes.

This news comes nearly two months after a pair of home burglaries drove actress Goldie Hawn to confess she is “never without” a security guard at her Los Angeles residence, hinting she may join the growing throng permanently leaving the crime-stricken “terrible” city.

The back-to-back burglary attempts went public in an episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, as Breitbart News reported.

The L.A. crime wave comes for all. https://t.co/g9WEIVS1FR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 13, 2024

The Hollywood veteran said she was in total shock and “couldn’t believe” the home she shares with fellow actor Kurt Russell had been targeted again.

“I couldn’t believe it, ‘What is happening here?”‘ she recalled.

Now Hawn has enlisted 24/7 security to ensure she and all her family members are safe from harm in a city becoming infamous for its crime levels.

“I’m never without a guard … especially when I’m alone,” she told Ripa.

The state of California has lost over 500,000 residents between 2020 and 2022, according to the LA Times.

It’s the fourth largest decrease in the country in that period, trailing only New York, Illinois, and Louisiana.

Celebrities like Jim Carrey, Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan and Matt Damon have fled the once-golden state in recent years — with many putting their roots down in Nevada and Texas and elsewhere on the proviso they were living anywhere but within the confines of L.A.