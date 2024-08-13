‘Folksy’ Tim Walz Headlining $50,000 Per Plate Hamptons Fundraiser with Mumford and Sons

Nothing says “folksy” Midwestern dad like a $50,000 per plate fundraiser in the Hamptons, summer playground to East Coast liberal elites with money to burn.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) — who is Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate — will headline the fundraiser Thursday in Southampton, New York, where he will share the stage with the Grammy-winning British band Mumford & Sons, according to a Page Six report.

A cool $50,000 will reportedly get you in the door, but those willing to fork over $75,000 will get a photo-op with Walz and access to a “VIP reception.”

The establishment news media have aggressively attempted to spin Walz as “folksy” and “America’s dad” while downplaying his far-left radical and socialist record as governor of Minnesota.

Walz has put tampons in boys restrooms in public schools in order to promote the transgender agenda for children. He signed a law that strips parental protections from out-of-state teenagers and children seeking sex-change procedures in his state.

Recently, he even publicly defended socialism, saying “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Under Walz’s leadership, Minnesota also gives free college tuition to illegal aliens, while many citizens of his own state struggle to pay for their kids to attend university.

Walz is now embroiled in a stolen valor scandal concerning his military service that is threatening his position on the Democratic ticket.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com