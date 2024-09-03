Reality TV star and podcaster Kelly Osbourne recently gave birth to a son and she says she is leaving the U.S. over school shootings once her son is old enough to begin attending classes.

Osbourne, who had her son with Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson, used her Instagram story to announce her plans to leave the country. Newsweek reached out to her for further comment and Osbourne said, “I would move back to England, but not until my baby’s old enough to go to school there, ’cause that’s where we want him to go to school.”

Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal rocker who bit the head off a bat onstage in 1982, added, “I don’t ever want to have to explain what you have to do if somebody comes into your school with a gun, so that’s the main reason.”

Newsweek then pointed to data collected by the K-12 School Shooting Database to highlight school shootings.

K-12 School Shooting Database has broadened the definition of “school shooting” to such a degree that Newsweek had to point out that while one set of data shows eight school shootings have occurred since the 1999 Columbine attack, K-12 School Shooting Database shows over 2,000 have occurred. This is because K-12 School Shooting Database counts the mere brandishing of a gun as a shooting. The database also counts incidents where a bullet hits a school building — not students, faculty, or staff — as a “school shooting.”

K-12 School Shooting Database also pushes the false claim that “firearms are the leading cause of death for American children.” Breitbart News has repeatedly used Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2020 numbers to show that this claim rests on counting 18 and 19-hyear-olds as “children,” as doing so allows the inclusion of shootings by gang members and street criminals to enter the fray. If the age of children is protected to exclude people of voting age CDC numbers show that more children die in via cars than guns.

Moreover, CDC data that the left omits shows that even if we keep the age range of 0-19 years of age, unintentional car deaths in 2020 among those individuals were 27 times higher than unintentional gun deaths in that age range.

