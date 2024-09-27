Report: Male ‘Sex Worker’ Gives Tape of ‘Freak Off’ Filmed by Diddy to Federal Prosecutors

A male prostitute reportedly handed over video footage of an alleged “Freak Off” party hosted by disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs to federal prosecutors.

The sex worker met with federal prosecutors on Wednesday and signed a proffer agreement — which allows him to speak to investigators without having to worry about prosecution — sources with direct knowledge told TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that the man explained to federal prosecutors how he allegedly got in touch with an escort to engage in a “Freak Off” that involved himself, Combs, and a woman.

As Breitbart News reported, “Freak Offs” involved days-long sexual activity with prostitutes and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” by Combs in order to keep them “obedient and compliant,” according to a federal indictment unsealed last week.

Combs allegedly arranged, directed, masturbated during, and electronically recorded “Freak Offs,” and he would give victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” the indictment claims, adding that the music mogul would use the recordings “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence” of the victims.

The sex worker seemed to corroborate the allegations mentioned in the federal indictment, telling TMZ that Combs’ “Freak Offs” were not just wild orgies or simply threesomes with consenting adults.

Other sources also told the outlet that the male prostitute informed prosecutors what type of drugs Combs allegedly preferred administering during “Freak Offs,” and he elaborated on one specific sex session he says was caught on video.

This particular “Freak Off” allegedly took place in May 2023, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

The sex worker claims he flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet with Combs and the woman, adding that he had sex with the woman while the music mogul filmed it. The male prostitute somehow ended up with a copy of the video footage, which he handed over to federal prosecutors.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs was arrested last week and accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been charged with three counts: one charge of racketeering conspiracy; one charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and one charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

His three charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Combs is currently behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied requests for bail.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.