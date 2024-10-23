Ben Stiller Re-Teams with Doug Emhoff for ‘Zoolander’ Riff Following Pro-Abortion Video

Hollywood star Ben Stiller and Second Husband Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Kamala Harris, are fast becoming buddies and can’t seem to get enough of each other in recent days.

On Wednesday, they appeared in another campaign video in which Ben Stiller cheers up Doug Emhoff by channeling his dim-witted character from the 2001 movie Zoolander.

It is the second video they have appeared in together in less than a week. The prior video was an abortion-themed message to fathers, urging them to vote for Kamala Harris in order to protect their daughters.

The video has received significant backlash for the incongruity of its message of parents celebrating abortion.

Neither video addresses the elephant in the room — the accusations against Emhoff that he physically assaulted an ex girlfriend.

Three friends of the alleged victim have come forward alleging Emhoff struck the woman in the face so hard that she spun around. The alleged incident occurred while they were waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France.

Despite credible accusations that he physically assaulted his ex, Hollywood celebrities are still lining up behind Emhoff and Team Kamala at campaign events, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted Emhoff on his late-night show.

