Pop Star Lizzo Suggests Trump ‘Would Start WW3’ by Leaving NATO or UN

Left-wing pop star and former Kamala Harris campaign surrogate Lizzo says the left’s warnings about President Donald Trump starting Word War III have been vindicated by Elon Musk saying the U.S. should withdraw from the United Nations and NATO.

“When we said trump would start ww3 they said we were being ‘dramatic’…” Lizzo wrote in a Sunday post on the leftist echo chamber social media platform Bluesky, sharing the headline, “Elon Musk Supports US Withdrawal from NATO, UN.”

The headline Lizzo shared was from a Newsweek article, reporting that Musk “has supported a call for the U.S. to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United Nations (UN).”

The article cited a Saturday night post from X user @GuntherEagleman, which read, “It’s time to leave NATO and the UN,” to which Musk replied, “I agree.”

“America is running one long rage baiting campaign… I refuse to fall for the political theatre,” Lizzo added in a follow-up Bluesky post.

America is running one long rage baiting campaign… I refuse to fall for the political theatre — lizzo (@lizzobeeating.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 10:44 AM

Lizzo, who has been a vocal advocate for what left-wing activists call “body positivity,” recently made headlines for losing weight, which some fans found hypocritical, given her previous celebration of obesity.

In 2020, before losing a significant amount of weight, the “About Damn Time” singer faced backlash for sharing that she went on a detox for ten days, only drinking smoothies, taking supplements, and eating small amounts of food.

Lizzo responded to the bizarre scrutiny in a social media post, exclaiming, “Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!”

The Grammy-winning singer added that the smoothie detox had resulted in noticeably improved sleep, hydration, and mental stability.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.