UK Counter-Terrorism Police Probing ‘F**k Israel’ Rap Group Kneecap Over Video Calling for Death of British Parliament Members

Video footage of the Irish rap trio Kneecap allegedly calling for the death of British Members of Parliament (MPs) is reportedly being assessed by UK counter-terrorism police.

Recently surfaced video footage purporting to show a member of the hip hop group saying, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory” and “Kill your local MP” during a November 2023 performance is being analyzed by UK authorities, according to a report by BBC News.

London’s Metropolitan Police added that they are also examining another video that appears to show a Kneecap member shouting, “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a November 2024 concert in England’s capital.

In the UK, it is a crime to express support for both Hamas and Hezbollah, BBC noted.

A Met Police spokesperson told the outlet the videos in question have been “referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”

The CTIRU is a national UK counter-terrorism law enforcement agency dedicated to identifying terrorist and extremist material online.

Kneecap took to social media on Friday to issue a statement on the matter, declaring that they are facing “a coordinated smear campaign” for calling out “the British and the Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes” involving what they refer to as “the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

The rap trio further suggested that old video footage of their concerts had been dug up after they made certain “statements” during their recent performance at the Coachella music festival in California.

“Since our statements at Coachella — exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people — we have faced a coordinated smear campaign,” Kneecap said. “For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and the Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes.”

Kneecap went on to claim “the recent attacks against us” are largely coming from the United States, and “are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods.”

“We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts,” the rap group asserted, before claiming that they are being targeted because “we are telling the truth and our audience is growing.”

Kneecap further claimed “those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter” and “weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide.”

As Breitbart News reported, Kneecap used the stage and setting of the iconic California music festival Coachella to deliver a string of abusive messages against Israel during their performance on April 18, one of which read, “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.”

The Belfast band was reportedly dropped by its sponsor and booking agent Independent Artist Group (IAG) after Sharon Osbourne called for Kneecap’s U.S. work visas to be revoked in response to their Coachella display.

“Coachella 2025 will be remembered as a festival that compromised its moral and spiritual integrity,” the podcast star and wife of Ozzy Osbourne said, adding that Kneecap projected “anti-Israel messages and hate speech,” and “openly supports terrorist organizations.”

A UK government spokesman told BBC, “We unequivocally condemn threatening remarks made towards any individual.”

“Political intimidation and abuse must have no place in our society,” the spokesman continued. “We recognize the chilling effect that harassment and intimidation of elected representatives can have on our democracy.”

“All reports of intimidation, harassment and threats are taken extremely seriously,” the UK government spokesman added. “We work with the police and Parliament to do everything in our power to crack down on threats to elected officials.”

Kneecap — whose members are Liam Og Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Caireallain, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh — told BBC “Statements aren’t aggressive, murdering 20,000 children is though.”

The outlet reported on Sunday that “The visas held by the band members are understood to no longer be valid,” adding that Kneecap is “in the process of securing a new sponsor ahead of its sellout October tour in North America.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.