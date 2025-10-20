Watch: Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Shares Why So Many Children of Hollywood Celebrities Are Transgender

Jennifer Flavin, the wife of legendary actor Sylvester Stallone, shared her theory as to why there appears to be such a prevalence of transgender children in Hollywood.

After being asked on The Katie Miller Podcast if there is “something in the water in Hollywood” that is making so many “kids of celebrity parents” transgender, Flavin suggested that celebrities may be lacking an “understanding that these kids are not our accessories,” as well as the notion that young people “need structure.”

“I just think Hollywood is all about expression. So, you know, however you want to express yourself,” Flavin told podcast host Katie Miller, who is also the wife of U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and a former spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

So, if you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat. And it’s so loosey-goosey,” Flavin — who fled Democrat controlled California with her husband for Florida last year — continued.

“I don’t think that we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories, they’re little human beings that need structure,” she added. “And structure is really important for them, because it helps their brain organize everything.”

The model, who married Stallone in 1997, went on to say, “I think growing up in a Hollywood home, there’s really no structure, because you’ve got this thing going on, and you’ve got private planes, you got all these giant homes with chefs and secretaries and assistants and, you know, housekeepers and nannies.”

“There’s just too much of everything, and it gets really confusing for a little person,” Flavin said. “And it’s okay what you decide to be as an adult, but raise them just with good common sense.”

“I mean, my daughters were tomboys. They preferred to wear pants than dresses, and they loved sports. But I never said, ‘Oh, you’re a boy now.’ I just said, ‘You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome,'” she added.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on what appears to be a seemingly never-ending amount of children of celebrities coming out as transgender and “non-binary” while trans propaganda sweeps across the nation, promulgated by the entertainment industry.

