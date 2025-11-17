Cringe Alert: Maduro Sings John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Calling for Peace with U.S.

Socialist dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro on Sunday sang John Lennon’s Imagine to send a new “peace” message to U.S. President Donald Trump amid rising tensions between both countries.

Maduro delivered his cringe-worthy performance during an event of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in the Venezuelan state of Miranda — a mandatory broadcast by the regime’s media apparatus.

“Second task. Peace Peace Peace, do everything for peace. As John Lennon used to say, right?” Maduro said, before asking his Communications Minister Freddy Alfred Nazareth Ñáñez, “how did the John Lennon so go?”

The Venezuelan dictator, in what appeared to be another attempt at speaking the English language, began singing “Imagine” before the original track played through the stage’s sound system.

“Look, they’re pranksters,” Maduro exclaimed, pointing at the stage crew.

Footage from the event’s broadcast shared by international outlets show Maduro and his followers waving hands and making peace signs as the song played, with the dictator exclaiming, “Long live peace!”

“What a beautiful song, the lyrics. For the young ones, look up the lyrics,” Maduro said.

“It is an inspiration for all times. It is an anthem for all eras and generations, left by John Lennon as a gift to humanity,” he declared. “Long live the eternal memory of that great poet and musician, John Lennon

Sunday’s “performance” marks the latest in a recent series of “English” messages from Maduro to President Trump amid the ongoing U.S. military deployment in Caribbean international waters to combat drug trafficking cartels. The deployment is part of President Trump’s efforts to curb the flow of drugs entering America.

Hours after Maduro’s socialist event, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. government is set to designate the Cartel of the Suns as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Maduro, actively wanted by U.S. authorities on multiple narco-terrorist charges, stands accused of being a leading figure, if not the leader of, the Venezuelan regime’s drug cartel.

The United States has an active $50 million bounty on information that can lead to Maduro’s arrest and/or conviction.

Maduro has repeatedly claimed that the United States’ drug-fighting efforts are instead a “pretext” to stage an “invasion” of Venezuela, oust him from power, and “steal” Venezuela’s natural resources.

In October, during another regime event, the Venezuelan dictator sent another “English” message to Trump, saying “no crazy war, please.” Earlier that month, Maduro told the American people, “Not war, yes pit [sic] and the people Unite States, please, please, please, please,”

“Listen to me, not war, yes pits, the people Unite States [sic],” Maduro said at the time, “from the people Bolivarian republic.”

“President Trump has been very clear and consistent. He’s prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in August. “The Maduro regime is not the legitimate government of Venezuela. It is a narco-terror cartel.”