FCC Chairman Calls Out Sunny Hostin for Saying ‘We Need to Flip the Senate’ While ABC Argues ‘The View’ Is a Bona Fide News Program

Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr took to social media to call out Disney’s ABC TV hostess Sonny Hostin as a strict, left-wing, Democrat operative even as ABC is arguing that her show, The View is a “bona fide news program.”

Carr posted about ABC’s contention that the far-left daytime talk show is a real news program in his post on Thursday.

“ABC is arguing to the FCC that The View is a ‘bona fide news program’—just like Meet the Press—and thus exempt from the political equal opportunity rules,” Carr noted in his post.

The then added video of Hostin outright urging democrats to “flip the Senate.”

“The View’s Sonny Hostin: ‘We’re in an existential crisis. We need to flip the Senate.'”

The Disney-owned TV network recently launched an all-out ad campaign to urge viewers to contact the FCC to tell the government regulatory agency that ABC deserves to have its broadcast licenses renewed after federal officials geared up an investigation into the network for “unlawful discrimination.”

In conjunction with the investigation into ABC’s violations of the equal time rules and other discriminatory actions, the FCC also pushed up the review of ABC broadcast licenses, in a move that ABC calls “unconstitutional.”

Meanwhile, the agency has already opened up the process for ABC’s detractors to file their petitions intended to convince the FCC not to renew ABC’s licenses.

Several watchdog groups and activists have filed petitions accusing ABC of sexual discrimination, political violence, violations of equal time rules, and bending to the will of Chinese operatives, among other charges.

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