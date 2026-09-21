Report: Carrot Top was Extorted With Sex Tape Before Alleged Suicide Attempt

Legendary comedian Carrot Top was being extorted over a sex tape before his alleged suicide attempt reported on Friday, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Musician Brian Evans — who previously performed as Carrot Top’s opener in Las Vegas — threatened to leak an X-rated video of the comedian if he wasn’t paid, the comedian’s attorney, Ronnie Bitman, claimed in a September 3 filing in Broward County, Florida.

“Evans demands immediate payment of significant sums and states that, absent immediate payment, a sexually explicit recording” of Carrot Top — whose real name is Scott Thompson — “will be filed in the public court file so that it may be obtained and disseminated by the press and other parties,” Bitman said.

The court filing included an email from Evans to Bitman asking for $500,000 “in immediately available funds, in exchange for resolution of all claims against” Carrot Top.

If the money was not paid, Evans reportedly indicated that he would release the video — stored on a USB drive — in a public court docket.

In his email, the musician wrote, “It is not a threat. I am not offering to create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money. I cannot control what outlets write after a public motion is filed. The only thing that stops coverage is if we both stop filing anything.”

“I am telling you,” Evans continued. “That I would rather resolve the claims against your client [Thompson] than continue this motion practice.”

Evans concluded his email informing Bitman that if his deadline is not met, “it is not an offer your client will ever see again — not even remotely close.”

The musician told Page Six that his email was “intended to be confidential” and claimed he “never threatened — ever — to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement.”

Evans also insisted that the video “was deleted a long time ago” in compliance with a previous settlement.

“I am sorry that Scott [Carrot Top] apparently did something to hurt himself,” Evans further told the outlet. “He’s a great talent but these are issues he needs to deal with and move past.”

As Breitbart News reported, Carrot Top — a staple of the Las Vegas Strip for decades — was recently hospitalized in Las Vegas after a suicide attempt.

“Scott is still young and has a big life ahead of him. It’s not my intent to bring this guy down. It’s the opposite,” Evans told Page Six, later adding, “Thankfully he is still with us.”

Evans also sent Page Six a court document that he said he filed on Thursday asking the judge in a case against Carrot Top to be recused.

Meanwhile, Carrot Top’s representative, Jami Schlicher, told the outlet that Evans has been declared a “vexatious litigant,” and commented that a judge has described the musician’s court filings as “serial” and “spurious.”

In a September 4 filing from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Florida, a judge does, in fact, declare that Evans had filed “no fewer than fifteen pro se cases in this District since 2025, all of which appear frivolous,” Page Six noted.

In his lawsuit against Carrot Top in Broward County, Evans claimed that the comedian sent him an unsolicited video of himself engaging in oral sex with another person in 2022 or 2023.

The musician said he was “shocked, disturbed, and offended” by the footage.

Evans reportedly claimed the comedian persuaded him to sign a settlement in 2024. He now wants that agreement thrown out, arguing he was not mentally capable of entering a valid contract at the time because of “severe psychiatric injuries” sustained from the 2023 Maui wildfires.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Evans — who is representing himself — wrongly labeled his filings as emergencies when the requirements for that designation were not met, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

“The court finds such non-compliance to constitute an abuse of the emergency motion procedure,” Judge Shari Africk Olefson reportedly wrote.

Additionally, Olefson granted Carrot Top’s request to remove or seal some of the material Evans had filed, including videos, text messages, and other details that the comedian’s attorneys called irrelevant.