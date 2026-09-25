Nolte: More Layoffs About to Hit the Disney Grooming Syndicate

The Disney Grooming Syndicate, one the vilest and most perverted corporations on the planet, is about to face even more layoffs.

Tee hee.

A memo written last week by Horacio Gutierrez, Disney’s Chief Legal and Global Affairs (LGA) Officer, warns his staff that there will be a layoff wipeout in the coming weeks. What’s more, the memo strongly implies that Disney’s embrace of AI is the cause. The memo directly refers to a staff “reinvention as technology reshapes.” These layoffs will only affect the LGA department alone, which currently employs about a thousand people. Earlier reports made clear that additional layoffs are expected in other departments:

Noting that Disney’s “legal, government relations, operations, and others, are going through their own reinvention as technology reshapes how work gets done, and the operating models that underpin those professions,” Gutierrez says he’s “taking a dispassionate look at every aspect of how we do our work, so we can do it in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.” … “Obviously, this will require hard choices about where and how we deploy our resources and investments, including our staffing investments and how we work will look different in the months and years ahead,” Gutierrez writes in the memo, adding, “LGA will be a much smaller organization than it is today, and some of you will personally be affected by decisions we make in this process. As a result, we’ll have to consider a whole range of new models for different workloads, including automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies, moving to self-service models where appropriate, engaging alternative legal providers and others, and new expanded share services, even outsourcing.”

This comes at the same time Disney appointed its first-ever Chief Technology Officer, a man named Karandeep Anand, whose background is in AI.

There is also a separate round of layoffs looming among executives who, earlier in the year, were strongly advised to consider an early retirement package.

It’s been a tough year for Disney’s stable of degenerates who have devoted themselves to queering our kids. Back in April, Disney cut 1,000 jobs. Hundreds more jobs were cut in July. Disney’s workforce is around 231,000 total, so we still have a long way to go.

Disney’s naked and brazen crusade to queer little kids, to destroy their innocence prematurely, and to turn them into easily exploited and confused neurotics and head cases, means that Disney deserves all the bad things.

The idea that Republicans and Democrats have recently joined hands, including with President Trump, to give Hollywood (including Disney) special tax breaks while this appalling behavior is allowed, is beyond maddening. We’re about to subsidize attacks on our children, country, and Western Civilization, which is all Hollywood is about these days.

The entertainment industry is irredeemable and deserves to die. Disney first.