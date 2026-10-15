Joe Rogan Tells Michael Douglas Why Democrats Lost Him: ‘Open Border was Insane’

Podcast host Joe Rogan opened up to Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas about how the Democratic Party lost him as a supporter.

Rogan aired his grievances about Democrats during an interview with Douglas, a lifelong Democrat with moderate leanings, during an interview on his podcast this week.

“First of all, the open border was INSANE,” Rogan said. “It was insane to just not only leave the border open, but give people instructions on how to get in and also to transport them to cities and put them up in hotels. It was really clear that a game was being played. You can speculate all you want as to what that game was — was it for cheap labor, was it to turn these people into citizens and have them permanently voting your side? I don’t know what it is. But it was something.”

“If you want me to be a Democrat while you’re just letting people fly in, I’m like ‘Hey! Fix that!’ It seems crazy to have 10 million people of unknown origin enter into your country over a period of four years,” he added.

Rogan also expressed issue with the fact that Democrats have not run an honest primary by either coronating a candidate or pushing Joe Biden onto voters.

“If it’s like, ‘We have to win, so we’re just going to push that aside, and here’s your candidate!’ What the fuck are you doing? That’s not how it’s supposed to be done, and if you want me to vote for that — I’m not going to vote for that. That seems crazy. That seems dangerous. You know Biden wasn’t the fucking president for four years. It’s really clear his mental ability was severely declined,” he said.

Rogan also had choice words for Trump, saying he betrayed his promises.

“What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real. Like ‘no wars.’ We’re at a war with Iran, so that wasn’t real,” Rogan said. “And it’s nuts to just give someone a $50,000 ICE signing bonus, you train them for seven weeks and then give them guns, and you have a militarized force running through the fucking city streets. It seems crazy.”