Country trio The Chicks brought out on stage Texas Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Jame Talarico at their concert in San Antonio on Saturday.

The band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — but dropped the “Dixie” name because they are ashamed of Southern history — invited the Texas Democrat on stage during their concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theater.

The radical, left-wing candidate’s first words to the crowd were, “I’m proud the Chicks are from Texas.”

Talarico was riffing off the 2003 incident when band leader Natalie Maines criticized George W. Bush at a concert in London and the subsequent drubbing the band received that pretty much put an end to their ability to top the country music charts at the time.

Talarico went on to praise the anti-American band as an example of “Texas excellence.”

“When you have a voice,” he added, “you have a responsibility to use it.”

Maines came in for a drubbing by President Trump just last week. Trump blasted Maines as a “despicable nobody” with a “peanut-sized brain” after the “Not Ready to Make Nice” singer attacked him.

“Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain,” the White House told Fox News.

The White House was responding to The Chicks frontwoman having revived her infamous criticism of former President George W. Bush that sparked backlash decades ago — only this time, she suggested she would welcome Bush back compared to Trump.

While kicking off the group’s anniversary tour for “Taking the Long Way” in New York City with bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, Maines asserted that she would “never” subscribe to the “shut up and sing” brigade, Breitbart News reported on Oct. 15.

“We thought that was the worst it could get,” Maines said, referring to the backlash to her remarks against Bush in 2003 — when her band was known as The Dixie Chicks.

“Now I’d give George Bush a big wet kiss, ’cause now we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from the United States,” the 52-year-old added.

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