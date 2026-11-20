Amazon’s Lord of the Rings streaming series has depicted JRR Tolkein’s evil Lord Sauron as gay in its latest episode.

Tolkien’s Sauron is evil personified, an immortal being created by the gods who existed before the world was made. He’s a master sorcerer, adept at deception and the dark arts, who turned evil, seduced by the power to control all life on earth and bend all to his dark will. He is a fallen angel who corrupts everything he touches. And now Amazon has made him a homosexual on top of all that.

In the recent episode of Amazon’s The Rings of Power, the dark lord indulges in a little gay kiss with the Elf King Celeborn, Lord of Lothlorien. In the scene, Sauron fools Celeborn into thinking he is kissing his wife, Galadriel.

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To explain a bit, here, Celeborn is the king of the elves and with his wife, Galadriel, Lady of the Golden Wood, they reign over all the elves in Tolkien’s stories. Celeborn is known as the wisest of all the elves and was instrumental as the leader of the elf armies in several of the major battles in the saga.

Of course, this all disrespects Tolkien’s original source material and violates the famed author’s extremely deep and detailed histories for these characters. Indeed, Celeborn’s entire character arc in this series veers heavily away from Tolkien’s original works. Even the wiki site for the Lord of the Rings history notes that Amazon’s creation is not reflected in Tolkien’s work and the two differ sharply.

It is interesting, though, that in the rush to woke-up Sauron by introducing a gay motivation to his actions, it would necessarily equate being gay to deception and evil. Is that really the sort of “representation” gays want?

This is not the first time the Amazon series has strayed far afield from Tolkien’s actual work. The series has been the target of accusations of wokeness since it first aired.

Upon its debut in 2022, many Tolkien fans were disgusted when the show’s producers hired black actors to portray the fair, universally blond elves in the series. Fans were upset not because the show hired black actors, but that they were cast as elves, which is a stark departure from the nature of the characters in the books.

Several years later, the Rings showrunner insisted that his series was also about “climate change,” and even claimed that Tolkien’s work was also about the woke religious tenets of global warming.

These were not the only times the Amazon Prime series has veered woke. The entire production has been replete with virtue signaling about “diversity,” and “race” issues. As a result, by the end of season one this billion-dollar production had lost 63 percent of its audience. And, unsurprisingly, it saw a similarly sharp drop off after season two.

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