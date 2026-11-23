Dissident reports indicate that a national truckers’ union in Iran called for a general strike to begin on Sunday.

This report surfaced alongside evidence of widespread protests in the country demanding the regime combat skyrocketing inflation and address the worsening cost of living.

Growing public discontent is a major threat to the stability of the Islamist regime in the country, which regularly represses dissent with violence.

Multiple reports out of Iran this weekend revealed that an influential truck drivers’ union had called for a strike to halt shipments of critical goods beginning on Sunday, the latest indicator that Iran’s economic hardships are threatening the little political stability that remains in the country.

The independent outlet Iran International cited the “Union of Truck Drivers and Trucking Associations Across Iran” as the organizers of the strike, using social media organization Telegram to plan the strike. It noted evidence on Sunday that shipments had stopped in multiple cities and documented images of drivers decorating their trucks with anti-regime slogans and engaging in protests. The truckers are objecting to dramatic increases in fuel prices that have not been offset by their salaries or the funding necessary to keep their operations going.

In addition to truckers, reports indicated that retirees around the country also organized peaceful protests encouraging the government to increase the money they receive, as it is no longer sufficient for a respectable livelihood given the tremendous amount of inflation the national currency, the rial, is facing. The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, the result of the Iranian Islamist regime’s insistence on illicit uranium enrichment projects, has fueled near-unprecedented levels of inflation and skyrocketed oil prices.

Iran’s oil crisis is linked to the government’s terrorist campaign against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and a similar project by the Iran-backed Houthis of Yemen in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. In response to this piracy, President Donald Trump has imposed a months-long blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran International, the striking truckers placed the blame for their situation squarely on the Iranian regime, rather than the American government, which its leaders regularly claim is solely responsible.

“We went on strike because of these incompetent officials who do not care about the country or its people. We cannot go on like this anymore,” a message in the truck drivers’ Telegram channel was translated as saying.

A statement from the union itself explained that the strike “is a cry of protest from drivers who have spent years struggling under the weight of rising prices, injustice and neglect and can no longer endure these unbearable conditions.”

Freight rates, the truckers complained, have remained unchanged while the costs of diesel, insurance, and general maintenance have been deeply impacted by inflation and the blockade.

Images of protesters in many Iranian cities appeared on social media, including many drivers chanting anti-government slogans or placing posters bearing them on their trucks.

The reports did not indicate that the drivers had identified an end date for their strike.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the largest opposition group known to operate in the country, reported on Sunday that protests by retirees had also erupted in several cities, including the national capital Tehran. Retirees were quoted using slogans such as “the government’s achievement is stealing from the people” and “our pensions are enough for only one week.”

Iranian leaders have exhibited signs of being aware of the damage the economic situation is causing to their public image. In an address to a market conference on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the disastrous state of the Iranian economy, but blamed it squarely on Trump.

“We are engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than one in which missiles are launched and destruction is caused,” Pezeshkian declared. “It is an economic war, one that you, as economic actors, are dealing with, and it is no easy battle.”

Members of the Trump administration have repeatedly cited the use of the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and sanctions to prevent the Iranian government from funding international terrorism or further attacks on American assets in the Middle East. Tehran has repeatedly engaged in expensive missile and drone strikes in the past two weeks against American military targets in the region despite the economic situation, funnelling funding to the war rather than to alleviate the pain of its citizens. Reports in the past week suggest that President Trump is not seeking to retaliate directly against these attacks, instead monitoring the economic fallout onto Iran and claiming he is not in a rush to conclude the conflict.

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