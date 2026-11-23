The latest round of polling in Spain ahead of the upcoming November 29 snap elections indicates that the People’s Party and VOX remain on track to secure an absolute majority in Congress to form a new coalition government.

The polls suggest that the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) would not be able to attain enough seats and allow Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has been in office since 2018, to remain in power.

Spain is less than a week ahead of the upcoming November 29 snap elections called by socialist Prime Minister Sánchez in October. As part of the nation’s electoral rules, Monday, November 23, is the last day in which snap election polls may be publicly disclosed by Spanish media before a blackout period begins on Tuesday ahead of the crucial elections. As such, several major Spanish outlets published their latest and potentially final round of polls between Saturday and Sunday.

Although each major poll features slightly different projections, all of them nevertheless indicate that the center-right People’s Party (PP) and the anti-mass migration VOX party will attain over 176 of the 350 seats at the Spanish Congress and will thus be able to form a new movement.

According to the poll published by the Spanish newspaper ABC on Sunday, the People’s Party is projected to secure 131 of the Congress’s 350 seats against the PSOE’s projected 110, while VOX would instead obtain 63 — resulting in a 194 PP-VOX bloc that can comfortably establish a new government. Per ABC, the leftist Broad Front coalition would secure seven seats, while the remaining 39 would be distributed across the rest of the nation’s smaller parties.

Similarly, a poll conducted by the firm SocioMétrica for El Español projects that the People’s Party would secure 132 seats — and up to 134 with two additional seats from the party’s alliance with Navarra’s UPN party. The poll also found that VOX would attain 63 seats, down from 67 initially projected by SocioMétrica last week. The PSOE, on the other hand, would attain 114 seats. El Español pointed out that PSOE, together with all the leftist allied parties that allowed Sánchez to remain in power in 2023, would only obtain 150 seats, falling short from the 176 majority required to form a government.

A new poll conducted by the firm 40dB for the newspaper El País also suggests that a PP-VOX coalition will secure roughly 190 of the 350 seats, more than enough to form a new government, with several other polls forecasting similar results.

The Newspaper El Mundo, for its part, published its latest results on Saturday. The newspaper projects that the People’s Party would secure anywhere between 126 and 132 seats, while the PSOE would attain between 112 and 118 seats. VOX would instead secure between 57 and 62, while all remaining seats would be secured by the Broad Front and other smaller parties.

Conversely, one poll conducted by the government-funded Center for Sociological Research (CIS) presents as an outlier, and reportedly projects that the PSOE will secure the most amount of seats, at 152. Another poll reportedly released on Sunday by the leftist network La Séptima, also claims that the PSOE will obtain the most amount of seats, with about 32.5 percent of the votes.

Although the overwhelming majority of the polls have consistently disfavored the PSOE ahead of the upcoming snap elections, Prime Minister Sánchez affirmed that the ruling socialists will attain a broader progressive majority on November 29 during a pre-recorded interview with the leftist broadcaster La Sexta that aired on Sunday evening.

The PSOE shared a clip of Sánchez’s affirmation through its official social media accounts.

“I have to give you [the interviewer] — I don’t know if it’s good news or bad news, because I don’t know how you’re going to vote — But since we’re going to win and become the leading political force and I’m telling you this seven days before the election, when this program is set to air—and we’re going to govern with a broader progressive majority than we’ve had in this past legislative session, there’s no need for you to ask me that question,” Sánchez said in the interview.