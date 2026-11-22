Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) said President Donald Trump signaled openness to work with Democrats to pass Medicare for all if it is called TrumpCare.

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: Let’s start right there and talk about health care, President Trump expressing a willingness to work with Democrats. You of course support Medicare for All. You’ve said you’d be willing to call it TrumpCare, President Trump re-posting that. Do you actually think you can get Medicare for All passed just by letting President Trump put his name on it?

EL-SAYED: Well, the president signaled openness to the opportunity and I played lacrosse growing up and I was always taught that you play the ball, not the man. My job is to make sure that we’re advancing the goal to get everybody in this country health care. I ran on three things, money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for All. Now, I don’t really care what it’s called. I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed health care in this country and if the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card, a card that they can have in their back pocket from the moment they are born to the moment that they pass away that guarantees them the health care that has been so elusive in this country without premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. If he’s open to the conversation, I am open to it too. I know that Senator Van Hollen who you’ll be speaking with later is certainly open with it and it’s a big reason why I support him for Senate majority leader.

WELKER: And we are going to talk about that in just a moment. The White House has called Medicare for All socialist. Leader Hakeem Jeffries poised to become the next speaker of the House says he does not support Medicare for All. How do you get enough votes to actually pass it, to actually get President Trump to sign it?

EL-SAYED: Well, I think the assumption is that you can’t get Republican votes. Now, the last I’ve seen is that Donald Trump controls a lot of that caucus. If he says that he wants TrumpCare for all and that he’s open to signing it if it gets on his desk, I think you’re going to find a lot of Republicans open to vote for it too. Now, it might be kind of awkward if folks in my party aren’t as interested in supporting it if you have broad bipartisan support. Because I think what our job is to do is to step in here and do the work for the American public who has long been suffering under a system that is costing us an arm and a leg. We pay nearly $2,000 a month for a premium only to get hit by a deductible that puts millions of people in our country in bankruptcy. We hold $225 billion in medical debt. So when we talk about the affordability crisis, when we talk about the challenges that people face, the epicenter of that is the inability to see a doctor without having to worry about the cost and I think we have the opportunity to address it. So if the president is open to signing that bill, let’s get it done.