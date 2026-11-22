NFL referees ejected DK Metcalf, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, from Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The ejection came after Metcalf began trash-talking Eagles safety Marcus Epps following an incomplete pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Germie Bernard. A fight nearly broke out, and teammates were forced to step in to keep it from escalating. The refs then threw a flag and ejected Metcalf from the game. When Steelers coach Mike McCarthy protested, calling the ejection “unacceptable,” an official told him that the wide receiver tried to poke an Eagles player in the eye. Take a look:

According to ESPN, Metcalf had an earlier incident in the game when he “got into it with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the first half and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.”